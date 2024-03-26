Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 26, 2024 / 9:29 AM

'The Bachelor': Joey Graziadei gets engaged in Season 28 finale

By Annie Martin
Joey Graziadei chose between Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent in "The Bachelor" Season 28 finale. Photo courtesy of Ricky Middlesworth/ABC
Joey Graziadei chose between Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent in "The Bachelor" Season 28 finale. Photo courtesy of Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

March 26 (UPI) -- Joey Graziadei got engaged in The Bachelor Season 28 finale.

The 28-year-old tennis pro from Royersford, Penn., chose between finalists Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent on the ABC dating reality series Monday.

Advertisement

The episode saw Graziadei introduce Anderson and Kent to his family and go on final dates with both contestants.

Graziadei ended up proposing to Anderson, a junior project manager from New Orleans, and saying goodbye to Kent, an account executive from Becker, Minn.

During his beachside proposal in Tulum, Graziadei told Anderson, "There is nothing difficult about choosing you, and I can't wait another minute to tell you that I love you."

Advertisement

"Kelsea Alexandra Anderson, I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you," he added. "Will you marry me?"

Graziadei and Anderson plan to have a "long engagement." The couple will spent time in Anderson's hometown of New Orleans before moving together to New York City, according to People.

Graziadei came to fame as the runner-up in Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette. He was announced to star in The Bachelor Season 28 in August 2023.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jenn Tran to star in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
TV // 1 hour ago
Jenn Tran to star in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
March 26 (UPI) -- Jenn Tran will become the first Asian lead of the ABC dating reality series "The Bachelorette."
Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, more join Seth Rogen 'Studio' series
TV // 14 hours ago
Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, more join Seth Rogen 'Studio' series
March 25 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced additional cast for the Seth Rogen comedy series "The Studio" on Monday. Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and more will costar with Rogen.
'The Last Thing He Told Me': Apple TV+ series renewed for Season 2
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Last Thing He Told Me': Apple TV+ series renewed for Season 2
March 25 (UPI) -- "The Last Thing He Told Me," a thriller series starring Jennifer Garner, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
Candiace Dillard leaves 'Real Housewives of Potomac'
TV // 22 hours ago
Candiace Dillard leaves 'Real Housewives of Potomac'
March 25 (UPI) -- Candiace Dillard announced her exit from Bravo reality series "Real Housewives of Potomac."
'Under the Bridge' trailer: Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone investigate murder
TV // 1 day ago
'Under the Bridge' trailer: Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone investigate murder
March 25 (UPI) -- "Under the Bridge," a true crime drama based on the Rebecca Godfrey book, is coming to Hulu.
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
March 25 (UPI) -- "Bluey" special "The Sign" is coming to Disney+ in April, along with the new episode "Ghostbasket."
Ralf Little leaves 'Death in Paradise' after four years
TV // 1 day ago
Ralf Little leaves 'Death in Paradise' after four years
March 25 (UPI) -- Ralf Little, who played the longest serving detective inspector on "Death in Paradise," has left the show after four years, 36 episodes and three feature-length specials.
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
LOS ANGELES, March 25 (UPI) -- "A Gentleman in Moscow," premiering Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime, shows the personal side of the Russian revolution in a juicy drama.
Showtime backtracks on 'Uncoupled' rescue
TV // 1 day ago
Showtime backtracks on 'Uncoupled' rescue
March 24 (UPI) -- Showtime has reversed its decision to aIr a second season of "Uncoupled" after saving the Neil Patrick Harris show following its cancellation at Netflix.
Selena Gomez returning for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel series
TV // 3 days ago
Selena Gomez returning for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel series
March 23 (UPI) -- "Only Murders in the Building" actress Selena Gomez is returning for a sequel to her teen series, "Wizards of Waverly Place."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
Famous birthdays for March 26: Jennifer Grey, Keira Knightley
Famous birthdays for March 26: Jennifer Grey, Keira Knightley
Michael Jackson biopic casts its Quincy Jones, Diana Ross
Michael Jackson biopic casts its Quincy Jones, Diana Ross
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement