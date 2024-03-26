Joey Graziadei chose between Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent in "The Bachelor" Season 28 finale. Photo courtesy of Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

March 26 (UPI) -- Joey Graziadei got engaged in The Bachelor Season 28 finale. The 28-year-old tennis pro from Royersford, Penn., chose between finalists Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent on the ABC dating reality series Monday. Advertisement

The episode saw Graziadei introduce Anderson and Kent to his family and go on final dates with both contestants.

Graziadei ended up proposing to Anderson, a junior project manager from New Orleans, and saying goodbye to Kent, an account executive from Becker, Minn.

During his beachside proposal in Tulum, Graziadei told Anderson, "There is nothing difficult about choosing you, and I can't wait another minute to tell you that I love you."

Advertisement

"Kelsea Alexandra Anderson, I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you," he added. "Will you marry me?"

Graziadei and Anderson plan to have a "long engagement." The couple will spent time in Anderson's hometown of New Orleans before moving together to New York City, according to People.

Graziadei came to fame as the runner-up in Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette. He was announced to star in The Bachelor Season 28 in August 2023.