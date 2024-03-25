Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 25, 2024 / 9:23 AM

Ashley Park joins 'Emily in Paris' co-stars at Disneyland Paris

By Annie Martin
Ashley Park and other "Emily in Paris" stars enjoyed an outing at Disneyland Paris following Park's health scare. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Ashley Park and other "Emily in Paris" stars enjoyed an outing at Disneyland Paris following Park's health scare. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Ashley Park joined her Emily in Paris co-stars at Disneyland Paris over the weekend.

The 32-year-old actress enjoyed an outing with Lily Collins, Samuel Arnold, Paul Forman and executive producer Andy Fleming in honor of Collins and Forman's birthdays.

Advertisement

Collins shared photos from the theme park Sunday on Instagram.

"Sunday fun day at the happiest place on Earth! Missed @charliemcdowell big time but we brought him along for the ride. Always with me in spirit," she captioned the post.

Park and Forman, who are dating, also stayed at Hotel Cafe Royal in London for his birthday, as seen in photos on Park's Instagram.

Advertisement

"mob wife mentality? (happy bday to my favorite pisces prince @peforman)," she wrote.

Advertisement

The celebrations follow Park's health scare in January. The actress said Jan. 28 that she was "recovering and resting" in Paris after being hospitalized earlier that month for "critical septic shock."

Park has since rejoined her co-stars in filming Emily in Paris Season 4.

She referenced her recovery while celebrating Collins' 35th birthday in a post Saturday.

"Lily, I can't put into words how genuinely beautiful it is to watch you grow in unwavering heart and empowering smarts through each birthday, on this set and beyond... you are there for me in ways that I'd never expect you to be," Park wrote.

"To be candid, these past couple months working in Paris while navigating my health and new norm of energy have been incredibly difficult for me. But having you by my side and uplifting me, as you always have Lily, has given me the strength to persevere in times when I need it most," she said.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 4.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
TV // 22 minutes ago
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
March 25 (UPI) -- "Bluey" special "The Sign" is coming to Disney+ in April, along with the new episode "Ghostbasket."
Bachelor Nation couple Chris Conran, Alana Milne engaged
Entertainment News // 39 minutes ago
Bachelor Nation couple Chris Conran, Alana Milne engaged
March 25 (UPI) -- "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 stars Chris Conran and Alana Milne announced their engagement.
Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld honor Kevin Hart at Mark Twain gala
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld honor Kevin Hart at Mark Twain gala
March 25 (UPI) -- Comedian and actor Kevin Hart accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at a gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Sunday.
Ralf Little leaves 'Death in Paradise' after four years
TV // 2 hours ago
Ralf Little leaves 'Death in Paradise' after four years
March 25 (UPI) -- Ralf Little, who played the longest serving detective inspector on "Death in Paradise," has left the show after four years, 36 episodes and three feature-length specials.
Katie Couric becomes grandmother after daughter Ellie gives birth
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Katie Couric becomes grandmother after daughter Ellie gives birth
March 25 (UPI) -- Broadcast journalist Katie Couric has become a grandmother for the first time after her daughter, television writer and director Ellie Monahan, gave birth.
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV // 7 hours ago
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
LOS ANGELES, March 25 (UPI) -- "A Gentleman in Moscow," premiering Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime, shows the personal side of the Russian revolution in a juicy drama.
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
March 25 (UPI) -- Actor Katharine McPhee turns 40 and writer Gloria Steinem turns 90, among the famous birthdays for March 25.
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
March 24 (UPI) -- "Ghostbusters: Frozen" empire is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $45.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Showtime backtracks on 'Uncoupled' rescue
TV // 20 hours ago
Showtime backtracks on 'Uncoupled' rescue
March 24 (UPI) -- Showtime has reversed its decision to aIr a second season of "Uncoupled" after saving the Neil Patrick Harris show following its cancellation at Netflix.
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
March 24 (UPI) -- John Travolta shared video of his youngest child's impressive skiing skills this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement