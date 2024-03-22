March 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new show Baby Reindeer.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Friday featuring Richard Gadd.

Baby Reindeer is based on Gadd's one-man play of the same name. Gadd created, wrote and stars in the TV adaptation, which is based on a true story.

Baby Reindeer follows Donny Dunn (Gadd), a struggling stand-up comedian who develops "a strange and layered relationship" with a woman named Martha (Jessica Gunning) who becomes his stalker.

The trailer shows Martha (Gunning) develop "a suffocating obsession" with Donny that "threatens to wreck both their lives." Meanwhile, law enforcement and Donny's partner dismiss Martha as a threat.

In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, Gadd said he wanted to depict stalking as "a mental illness," rather than the "sexed-up" version he's seen on television.

"I really wanted to show the layers of stalking with a human quality I hadn't seen on television before," he said. "It's a stalker story turned on its head. It takes a trope and turns it on its head."

Baby Reindeer is produced by Andy Baker and Petra Fried (The End of the F***ing World). The series premieres April 11 on Netflix.