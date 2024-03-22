1 of 3 | Shakira released the album "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" and a music video for "Puntería." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Shakira and Cardi B have teamed up on new music. The 47-year-old singer and 31-year-old rapper released a single and music video for the song "Puntería" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Puntería" video stars Shakira, Cardi B and Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount. Shakira and Cardi B play members of a tribe of women who encounter and get romantic with members of a herd of centaurs, including Laviscount.

"Puntería" appears on Shakira's 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, also released Friday.

The album features 15 other tracks, including "Te Felicito" with Rauw Alejandro, "Monotonía" with Ozuna, "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" with Bizarrap and "TQG" with Karol G. Shakira released a single and music video for "TQG" in 2023.

In a post in February, Shakira said the making of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran was "an alchemical process."

"My new album, coming out March 22, is one I created together with all of you, my pack of shewolves who were there for me every step of the way," the singer wrote.

"While writing each song I was rebuilding myself," she added. "While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength."

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran marks Shakira's first album in nearly seven years and her first since her split from her longtime partner Gerard Piqué.

