Shakira collaborates with Cardi B, Tiesto, more on March album

Shakira has a new album out in March.

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Shakira announced the 17 tracks on her upcoming album Tuesday. Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran is out March 22. The album begins with "Punteria," a collaboration with Cardi B. A vinyl edition of the song also concludes the album. Advertisement

Next, Shakira collaborates with Bizarrap on "La Fuerte." The album also includes "Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 53," and Track 16 is a Tiesto remix of "Bzrp Music Sessions."

Rauw Alejandro joins Shakira for two songs, "Cohete" and "Te Felicito." "(Entre Paréntesis) features Grupo Frontera.

Ozuna, Karol G, Milan + Sasha, Manuel Turizo and Fuerza Regida also join Shakira for tracks. Solo tracks include "Tiempo Sin Verte," "Cómo Dónde y Cuándo," "Nassau" and "Ultima."

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran is Shakira's 12th studio album. Eight are new tracks, seven were previously released as singles and one new remix.

Shakira has won three Grammys and 14 Latin Grammys.