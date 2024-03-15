Trending
Music
March 15, 2024 / 11:19 AM

Cardi B releases 'Enough (Miami)' single, music video

By Annie Martin
Cardi B released a single and music video for the song "Enough (Miami)." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
March 15 (UPI) -- Cardi B has released her second song of 2024.

The 31-year-old rapper released a single and music video for "Enough (Miami)" on Friday.

The "Enough (Miami)" video shows Cardi B perform against a blank white backdrop.

Cardi B announced the song earlier this week.

"Enough (Miami)" follows the release of "Like What (Freestyle)" earlier this month. "Like What (Freestyle)" features a sample of the Missy Elliott song "She's a Bitch" and a music video directed by Cardi B's husband, rapper Offset.

Cardi B recently said that her second studio album is coming "very soon."

Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, was released in 2018.

In addition to her new music, Cardi B will appear on "Punteria," a song from Shakira's forthcoming album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

Cardi B attends the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 25, 2017. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

