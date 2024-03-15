Trending
March 15, 2024 / 10:13 AM

Kali Uchis gives birth to first child with Don Toliver

By Annie Martin
Kali Uchis welcomed a son with her partner, rapper Don Toliver. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
March 15 (UPI) -- Kali Uchis and Don Toliver are celebrating the birth of their first child.

The 30-year-old singer and 29-year-old singer and rapper announced Thursday that they recently welcomed a son.

The couple shared the news on Instagram alongside footage from Toliver's "Deep in the Water" music video. Toliver sings to Uchis and their son in the new song.

"you are everything we could have hoped for & more. Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way. may our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health," Uchis captioned the post.

Uchis later shared a slideshow of photos that included an image of herself and Toliver holding their son.

"Giving birth to you was the greatest day of my life, thank you for choosing us to be your parents. you give us so much strength & motivation to be greater, to be our best selves for You. & we hope every day you feel how loved you are by us; nothing compares," she wrote.

Uchis announced her pregnancy in January by unveiling her baby bump in her "Tu Corazón Es Mío / Diosa" music video.

"Starting our family," she said at the time. "don't take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can't wait to share our life with you."

Uchis last released the album Orquídas, while Toliver released his most recent album, Love Sick, in February 2023.

