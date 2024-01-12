1 of 5 | Kali Uchis announced her pregnancy in her music video for the song "Tu Corazón Es Mío / Diosa." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Kali Uchis is going to be a mom. The 29-year-old singer is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, singer and rapper Don Toliver. Advertisement

Uchis announced her pregnancy by unveiling her baby bump in her music video for the song "Tu Corazón Es Mío / Diosa," released Thursday.

The video shows Uchis baking in the kitchen with Toliver as home movie footage from their childhoods plays.

"Starting our family," Uchis wrote on Instagram. "don't take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can't wait to share our life with you."

Fellow recording artists Halle Bailey, SZA and Becky G celebrated the news in the comments.

"yayy!!!!! congratulations beautiful!!!!!!" Bailey wrote.

"CONGRATULATIONS YALLLLL!!! Most Angelic lighthearted pretty baby otwww," SZA added.

"Mama Kali," Becky G said. "Beautiful humans make beautiful little humans. Keep showing the world just how limitless you are mamiii."

Uchis and Toliver confirmed their relationship in 2021.

"We're not crazy public or nothing like that," Toliver told W magazine at the time. "We just vibe."

Uchis released the Spanish-language album Orquídas on Friday, while Toliver released the album Love Sick in February 23.