Judge rules DA Fani Willis can stay on Donald Trump election case -- if lead prosecutor withdraws
Music
March 15, 2024 / 9:16 AM

Kacey Musgraves releases 'Deeper Well' album, performs on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
Kacey Musgraves released her album "Deeper Well" and performed "The Architect" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Kacey Musgraves released her album "Deeper Well" and performed "The Architect" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Kacey Musgraves is back with new music.

The 35-year-old country music singer released her sixth studio album, Deeper Well, on Friday.

Deeper Well is Musgraves' first album in nearly three years, since Star-Crossed in September 2021.

The new album features the singles "Deeper Well," "Too Good to Be True" and "Cardinal," along with 11 other songs.

"It's a collection of songs I hold very dear to my heart. I hope it makes a home in all of your hearts, too," Musgraves previously said on Instagram.

Musgraves released a music video for "Too Good to Be True" on Friday that shows her recording alone in a studio.

In addition, Musgraves performed "The Architect," a song from Deeper Well, on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Musgraves will promote Deeper Well with a new world tour that begins April 28 in Dublin, Ireland.

