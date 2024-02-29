Trending
Music
Feb. 29, 2024 / 10:48 AM

Kacey Musgraves releases 'Too Good to be True,' announces world tour

By Annie Martin
Kacey Musgraves released the song "Too Good to Be True" and announced her "Deeper Well" world tour. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Kacey Musgraves released the song "Too Good to Be True" and announced her "Deeper Well" world tour. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Kacey Musgraves is gearing up for the release of her new album.

The 35-year-old country music singer released a single and lyric video for the song "Too Good to be True" on Thursday.

"Too Good to be True" appears on Musgraves' forthcoming album, Deeper Well. The album also features the single "Deeper Well," released earlier this month.

Musgraves will release Deeper Well on March 15.

In addition to her new song, Musgraves announced her Deeper Well world tour on Thursday.

The tour kicks off April 28 in Dublin, Ireland, and concludes Dec. 7 in Nashville.

Lord Huron, Father John Misty, Nickel Creek and Madi Diaz will appear as special guests on select dates.

Tickets go on sale March 8, with pre-sales for American Express card members to begin March 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Artist pre-sales will start March 5 at 12 p.m.

Deeper Well will mark Musgraves' first album since Star-Crossed, released in September 2021.

In addition to her new music, Musgraves will perform as the musical guest Saturday on Saturday Night Live.

