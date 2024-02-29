Trending
Feb. 29, 2024 / 9:36 AM

Celebrities mourn death of Richard Lewis: 'Just beloved by everyone'

By Annie Martin
Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Cusack and other stars paid tribute to comedian and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Richard Lewis (pictured) following his death. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
1 of 3 | Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Cusack and other stars paid tribute to comedian and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Richard Lewis (pictured) following his death. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Celebrities are mourning the death of actor and comedian Richard Lewis.

Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Cusack and other stars paid tribute to Lewis on social media following his death.

Lewis, who played Marty Gold on Anything but Love and fictionalized version of himself on Curb Your Enthusiasm, died of cardiac arrest Tuesday at age 76.

David, who created and starred on Curb Your Enthusiasm, reflected on his longtime friendship with Lewis, saying the actor was "like a brother to me."

"Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he's been like a brother to me," David said in a statement. "He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I'll never forgive him."

Hines, who played Cheryl David on Curb Your Enthusiasm, voiced her love for Lewis online.

"He would take time to tell the people he loved what they meant to him. In between takes on Curb, he would tell me how special I was to him and how much he loved me. To be loved by Richard Lewis. A true gift. I love you Richard. You will be missed. #RichardLewis," she wrote.

Curtis, who starred with Lewis on Anything but Love, reflected on her time with Lewis and credited him with helping her get sober.

"He helped me. I am forever grateful for him for that act of grace alone. He found love with Joyce and that, of course, besides his sobriety, is what mattered most to him," she wrote, referencing Lewis' wife Joyce. "I'm weeping as I write this. Strange way of saying thank you to a sweet and funny man. Rest in laughter, Richard."

Cusack remembered Lewis as a "great friend."

"Shock and saddened by Richard's passing - he was a great friend to me over the years and to so many - just beloved by everyone it seemed - and always spreading love & compassion - so talented smart, humble - heart of gold - RIP," he wrote.

Albert Brooks, Michael McKean and HBO, which aired Curb Your Enthusiasm, also paid tribute to Lewis.

"We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and Curb Your Enthusiasm families. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter," HBO said.

