Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 28, 2024 / 4:34 PM

Comedian, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star Richard Lewis dies

By Fred Topel
Richard Lewis died Tuesday at age 76. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
1 of 4 | Richard Lewis died Tuesday at age 76. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Richard Lewis died Tuesday night in his Los Angeles home of cardiac arrest at the age of 76. Deadline and Variety confirmed the news Wednesday.

A prolific standup comedian, Lewis most recently appeared in the current season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Playing a version of himself, Lewis frequently appeared on the comedy as a Hollywood friend of Larry David's.

Advertisement

On stage, Lewis often joked about his anxiety and fear of death. Last year, Lewis announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and retired from standup.

Fellow comedians commemorated Lewis on social media. Albert Brooks wrote, "The world needed him now more than ever."

Michael McKean shared, "Procol Harum has lost another fan, and the rest of us have lost a very good man."

Advertisement

Lewis starred on the sitcom Anything But Love with Jamie Lee Curtis for four seasons from 1989 - 1992 and the short-lived Daddy Dearest with Don Rickles.

On film, Lewis appeared in John Candy's final film, Wagon's East, played the villain Prince John in Mel Brooks' Robin Hood: Men in Tights and recently Adam Sandler's Sandy Wexler. In drama, Lewis appeared in Leaving Las Vegas, Drunks and episodes of The Dead Zone, Alias, Tales from the Crypt and more.

Lewis is survived by his wife Joyce Lapinsky.

Notable deaths of 2024

Toby Keith
Country music star Tony Keith performs in concert in Chula Vista, Calif., on September 9, 2007. Keith, best known for his hit songs "Should've Been a Cowboy," "Beer for My Horses" and "How Do You Like Me Now," died at the age of 62 on February 5 following a battle with stomach cancer. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pro wrestler Mike 'Virgil' Jones dies at 61 after suffering strokes, dementia
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Pro wrestler Mike 'Virgil' Jones dies at 61 after suffering strokes, dementia
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Former WWE and WCW wrestler Mike Jones, who most famously competed as "Virgil," passed on, his friends and family announced Wednesday. He was 61.
Cyberpunk 'Neuromancer' series coming to Apple TV+
TV // 1 hour ago
Cyberpunk 'Neuromancer' series coming to Apple TV+
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced a series based on William Gibson's "Neuromancer" on Wednesday.
Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks join 'Hacks' Season 3
TV // 3 hours ago
Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks join 'Hacks' Season 3
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Max announced six new guest stars for the upcoming third season of "Hacks," coming this spring.
Guy Ritchie to helm 'Ray Donovan' spinoff
TV // 4 hours ago
Guy Ritchie to helm 'Ray Donovan' spinoff
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Paramount+, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios announced Wednesday that Ronan Bennett has been hired to write and Guy Ritchie to direct "The Donovans," a new series based on "Ray Donovan."
J-Hope celebrates dance in 'Hope on the Street' docuseries teaser
Music // 4 hours ago
J-Hope celebrates dance in 'Hope on the Street' docuseries teaser
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "Hope on the Street," a new documentary featuring K-pop star and BTS member J-Hope, is coming to Prime Video.
'The Crow' remake: Bill Skarsgard, FKA twigs get close in first photos
Movies // 4 hours ago
'The Crow' remake: Bill Skarsgard, FKA twigs get close in first photos
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs play Eric Draven and Shelly Webster in "The Crow," a reimagining of the James O'Barr graphic novel and 1994 film.
Oscar-nominee 'Anatomy of Fall' coming to Hulu March 22
Movies // 4 hours ago
Oscar-nominee 'Anatomy of Fall' coming to Hulu March 22
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Hulu announced the streaming date for Oscar-nominee "Anatomy of a Fall" on Wednesday. The film hits the streaming service March 22.
Charli XCX to release 'Brat' album 'this summer'
Music // 5 hours ago
Charli XCX to release 'Brat' album 'this summer'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Charli XCX announced the album "Brat" after teasing the release of her single "Von Dutch."
'Poor Things' coming to Hulu in March
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Poor Things' coming to Hulu in March
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "Poor Things," a film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, will start streaming on Hulu.
Tom Hanks to narrate 'Bloody Hundreth' documentary for Apple TV+
Movies // 6 hours ago
Tom Hanks to narrate 'Bloody Hundreth' documentary for Apple TV+
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced the documentary "The Bloody Hundreth" following the premiere of its World War II drama "Masters of the Air."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Larroquette: 'Night Court' revival as sentimental as original
John Larroquette: 'Night Court' revival as sentimental as original
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
'The Challenge: All Stars': Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett among Season 4 cast
'The Challenge: All Stars': Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett among Season 4 cast
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion begins Feb. 28
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion begins Feb. 28
Mac Sinise -- son of film star, veterans' advocate Gary Sinise -- dies of cancer at 33
Mac Sinise -- son of film star, veterans' advocate Gary Sinise -- dies of cancer at 33
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement