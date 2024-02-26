Chris Gauthier, 'Once Upon a Time' and 'Eureka' actor, dies at 48

Chris Gauthier, an actor who played Vincent on "Eureka" and William Smee on "Once Upon a Time," died Friday after a short illness. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Once Upon a Time and Eureka actor Chris Gauthier has died. Gauthier died Friday after an unspecified short illness," his management team at TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent confirmed Sunday to Deadline. He was 48. Advertisement

"We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48," the team said. "His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly."

Gauthier played Vincent on the Syfy series Eureka and William Smee on Once Upon a Time. His other TV credits included A Series of Unfortunate Events and Joe Pickett.

The actor is survived by his wife Erin and their two sons.

Chad Colvin of TriStar Appearances confirmed Gauthier's death and paid tribute to the actor in a post on Facebook.

"Without Chris and his enthusiasm and dedication, I wouldn't be where I am now," Colvin wrote. "His word of mouth, his trust and his never-ending joy of life inspired me daily."

Advertisement

Colin O'Donoghue, who played Hook, William's captain, on Once Upon a Time, also honored Gauthier on social media.

"Rest in Peace Chris! Heartbroken!" O'Donoghue wrote. "My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! You will be missed brother! You were the real captain!"

Notable deaths of 2024