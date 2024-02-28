Apple TV+ announced the documentary "The Bloody Hundreth" following the premiere of its World War II drama "Masters of the Air." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks will narrate the new documentary The Bloody Hundreth. Apple TV+ announced the project in a press release Wednesday following the premiere of its World War II drama Masters of the Air.

The Bloody Hundreth honors the real-life heroes of the 100th Bomb Group, a U.S. Air Force unit known as the "Bloody Hundreth," which conducted dangerous bombing raids over Nazi Germany.

The hour-long documentary is directed by Mark Herzog and Laurent Bouzereau, with Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Gary Goetzman as executive producers.

The Bloody Hundreth spotlights the true stories of the airmen featured in Masters of the Air, including John Egan (played by Callum Turner), Gale Cleven (Austin Butler), Harry Crosby (Anthony Boyle), Robert "Rosie" Rosenthal (Nate Mann), Frank Murphy (Jonas Moore), Alexander Jefferson (Branden Cook) and Richard Macon (Josiah Cross).

"From the shock of Pearl Harbor to the joy of VE Day, The Bloody Hundreth is a record of what was endured and achieved by a group of young Americans when their country and the world needed them the most," an official description reads.

The Bloody Hundreth will premiere March 15, the same day as the Masters of the Air finale.

Masters of the Air premiered Jan. 26 on Apple TV+, with new episodes released Fridays.