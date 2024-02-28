1 of 3 | Bill Skarsgård (L) and FKA twigs play Eric Draven and Shelly Webster in "The Crow." Photo courtesy of Lionsgate

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is giving a glimpse of its remake of The Crow. The studio shared first-look photos for the movie Wednesday featuring Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs. Advertisement

The Crow is a modern reimagining of the James O'Barr graphic novel, which was previously adapted as a 1994 film starring late actor Brandon Lee.

Skarsgård and FKA twigs star as Eric Draven and Shelly Webster, soulmates who are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them.

"Given the change to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right," an official synopsis reads.

Two of the photos show Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA twigs) get close, while another shows a tattooed and shirtless Eric looking in a mirror.

The cast also features Danny Huston.

The Crow is written by Zach Baylin and William Schneider and directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman). The film opens in theaters June 7.