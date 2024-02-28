Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Feb. 28, 2024 / 12:53 PM

'The Crow' remake: Bill Skarsgard, FKA twigs get close in first photos

By Annie Martin
Bill Skarsgård (L) and FKA twigs play Eric Draven and Shelly Webster in "The Crow." Photo courtesy of Lionsgate
1 of 3 | Bill Skarsgård (L) and FKA twigs play Eric Draven and Shelly Webster in "The Crow." Photo courtesy of Lionsgate

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is giving a glimpse of its remake of The Crow.

The studio shared first-look photos for the movie Wednesday featuring Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs.

Advertisement

The Crow is a modern reimagining of the James O'Barr graphic novel, which was previously adapted as a 1994 film starring late actor Brandon Lee.

Skarsgård and FKA twigs star as Eric Draven and Shelly Webster, soulmates who are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them.

"Given the change to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right," an official synopsis reads.

Two of the photos show Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA twigs) get close, while another shows a tattooed and shirtless Eric looking in a mirror.

The cast also features Danny Huston.

The Crow is written by Zach Baylin and William Schneider and directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman). The film opens in theaters June 7.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Oscar-nominee 'Anatomy of Fall' coming to Hulu March 22
Movies // 38 minutes ago
Oscar-nominee 'Anatomy of Fall' coming to Hulu March 22
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Hulu announced the streaming date for Oscar-nominee "Anatomy of a Fall" on Wednesday. The film hits the streaming service March 22.
'Poor Things' coming to Hulu in March
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Poor Things' coming to Hulu in March
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "Poor Things," a film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, will start streaming on Hulu.
Tom Hanks to narrate 'Bloody Hundreth' documentary for Apple TV+
Movies // 1 hour ago
Tom Hanks to narrate 'Bloody Hundreth' documentary for Apple TV+
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced the documentary "The Bloody Hundreth" following the premiere of its World War II drama "Masters of the Air."
Auli'i Cravalho to return for 'Moana 2'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Auli'i Cravalho to return for 'Moana 2'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Auli'i Cravalho will reprise the voice of Moana in the upcoming animated sequel at Disney.
Michael Jackson biopic casts Jackson 5 siblings
Movies // 18 hours ago
Michael Jackson biopic casts Jackson 5 siblings
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International announced the eight actors portraying Michael Jackson's four brothers in the biopic "Michael" on Tuesday.
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence franchise film 'Bad Boys 4' to open 1 week earlier
Movies // 1 day ago
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence franchise film 'Bad Boys 4' to open 1 week earlier
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures announced Monday the fourth "Bad Boys" film will open June 7 instead of June 14.
Zendaya wears cutout dress at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere
Movies // 2 days ago
Zendaya wears cutout dress at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Léa Seydoux attended the New York premiere of "Dune: Part Two."
'Past Lives,' 'Holdovers,' 'American Fiction' win big at the Spirit Awards
Movies // 2 days ago
'Past Lives,' 'Holdovers,' 'American Fiction' win big at the Spirit Awards
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- "Past Lives," "The Holdovers," "American Fiction," "The Last of Us" and "Beef" each won multiple Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday.
'Bob Marley: One Love' still No. 1 at the North American box office
Movies // 2 days ago
'Bob Marley: One Love' still No. 1 at the North American box office
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second straight weekend, earning an additional $13.5 million in a receipts between Friday and Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.
'Wonka' coming to Max in March
Movies // 5 days ago
'Wonka' coming to Max in March
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- "Wonka," a musical fantasy film starring Timothée Chalamet, will start streaming on Max in March.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Larroquette: 'Night Court' revival as sentimental as original
John Larroquette: 'Night Court' revival as sentimental as original
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
'The Challenge: All Stars': Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett among Season 4 cast
'The Challenge: All Stars': Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett among Season 4 cast
Mac Sinise -- son of film star, veterans' advocate Gary Sinise -- dies of cancer at 33
Mac Sinise -- son of film star, veterans' advocate Gary Sinise -- dies of cancer at 33
Brielle Biermann engaged to Billy Seidl: 'Forever with you'
Brielle Biermann engaged to Billy Seidl: 'Forever with you'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement