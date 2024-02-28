Trending
Feb. 28, 2024 / 11:55 AM

'Poor Things' coming to Hulu in March

By Annie Martin
Emma Stone stars in "Poor Things." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Emma Stone stars in "Poor Things." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Poor Things is coming to Hulu in March.

Hulu said in a press release Wednesday that the film will start streaming on its service March 7.

Poor Things is based on the Alsadair Gray novel of the same name. The film adaptation is written by Tony McNamara and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, who previously collaborated on The Favourite.

Poor Things follows "the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe)."

"Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation," an official synopsis reads.

Poor Things opened in theaters in December.

The film won five awards at the BAFTA Film Awards, including Best Actress for Stone, and is nominated for 11 awards at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

