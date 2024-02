1 of 5 | Cillian Murphy attends the Winners Room at the EE BAFTA Film Awards at Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Oppenheimer was the big winner at the BAFTA Awards ceremony, scoring the trophy for Best Film as well as six other prizes in London on Sunday. The movie also won for Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., as well as Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Score. Advertisement

Poor Things won five BAFTAs, including Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Costume, Best Make Up & Hair, Best Production Design and Best Special Visual Effects.

The Zone of Interest won for Best British Film, Best Film Not in the English Language and Best Sound.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the Best Supporting Actress statuette for The Holdovers, while Anatomy of a Fall won Best Original Screenplay, American Fiction earned the honor for Best Adapted Screenplay and 20 Days in Mariupol was named Best Documentary.

Doctor Who and Good Omens alum David Tennant hosted the gala at The Royal Festival Hall.