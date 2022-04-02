Bill Skarsgard, FKA twigs to star in 'Crow' remake

1/3

Bill Skarsgard has signed on to play the titular anti-hero in a remake of "The Crow." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Bill Skarsgard and FKA twigs have signed on to star in a remake of the gothic, supernatural crime drama The Crow. Production on the movie is scheduled to start in June in Prague and Munich. Advertisement

"The Crow is beautiful, dark, poetic and sometimes disturbing," director Rupert Sanders said in a statement Friday. "It is a story of love, loss, grief and revenge. It is a great honor to revisit James O'Barr's iconic comic and reimagine The Crow as a foreboding voice of today."

King Richard scribe Zach Baylin penned the screenplay for the project.

Director Alex Proyas' 1994 big-screen adaptation starred Brandon Lee as Eric Draven, a murdered man who became the titular anti-hero.

Lee died on the film's set at the age of 28 when he was shot with a prop gun that was loaded with improperly made dummy rounds.

The Crow was followed by 1996's The Crow: City of Angels, starring Vincent Perez, then 2000's The Crow: Salvation with Eric Mabius and 2005's The Crow: Wicked Prayer with Edward Furlong. A late-1990s The Crow TV series starred Mark Dacascos.

Skarsgard, who is best known for his roles in the IT and Castle Rock franchises, will play Eric in the new version. It is not clear who singer-songwriter twigs will play.

Sanders helmed Snow White and the Huntsman.