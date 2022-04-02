Advertisement
Movies
April 2, 2022 / 10:44 AM

Bill Skarsgard, FKA twigs to star in 'Crow' remake

By Karen Butler
1/3
Bill Skarsgard, FKA twigs to star in 'Crow' remake
Bill Skarsgard has signed on to play the titular anti-hero in a remake of "The Crow." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Bill Skarsgard and FKA twigs have signed on to star in a remake of the gothic, supernatural crime drama The Crow.

Production on the movie is scheduled to start in June in Prague and Munich.

Advertisement

"The Crow is beautiful, dark, poetic and sometimes disturbing," director Rupert Sanders said in a statement Friday. "It is a story of love, loss, grief and revenge. It is a great honor to revisit James O'Barr's iconic comic and reimagine The Crow as a foreboding voice of today."

King Richard scribe Zach Baylin penned the screenplay for the project.

Director Alex Proyas' 1994 big-screen adaptation starred Brandon Lee as Eric Draven, a murdered man who became the titular anti-hero.

Lee died on the film's set at the age of 28 when he was shot with a prop gun that was loaded with improperly made dummy rounds.

The Crow was followed by 1996's The Crow: City of Angels, starring Vincent Perez, then 2000's The Crow: Salvation with Eric Mabius and 2005's The Crow: Wicked Prayer with Edward Furlong. A late-1990s The Crow TV series starred Mark Dacascos.

Skarsgard, who is best known for his roles in the IT and Castle Rock franchises, will play Eric in the new version. It is not clear who singer-songwriter twigs will play.

Advertisement

Sanders helmed Snow White and the Huntsman.

Read More

'Stray Kids Mini Album' tops U.S. album chart What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Bridgerton' S2, 'Gilded Age' Stephen Merchant: 'Outlaws' is 'Magnificent Seven' with English weirdos, Christopher Walken 'Dynasty' legend says new doc shows 'off-camera Joan Collins'

Latest Headlines

Kathryn Bigelow to direct 'Aurora' film for Netflix
Movies // 1 day ago
Kathryn Bigelow to direct 'Aurora' film for Netflix
April 1 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow has signed on to helm a feature film adaptation of "Aurora," David Koepp's upcoming novel.
Razzies bosses rescind insulting award presented to Bruce Willis
Movies // 1 day ago
Razzies bosses rescind insulting award presented to Bruce Willis
April 1 (UPI) -- John Wilson and Mo Murphy -- co-founders of the tongue-in-cheek Razzie Awards recognizing the worst in cinema each year -- are rescinding a prize they presented to Bruce Willis.
Netflix drops official trailer for 'White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch'
Movies // 1 day ago
Netflix drops official trailer for 'White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch'
March 31 (UPI) -- Netflix dropped an official trailer Thursday for its documentary film, "White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch," to premiere on April 19 with focus on the fashion brand's exclusivity.
Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to reunite in new film 'Project Artemis'
Movies // 1 day ago
Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to reunite in new film 'Project Artemis'
March 31 (UPI) -- "Avengers" co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans will star in "Project Artemis," a new film directed by Jason Bateman in the works at Apple.
'Choose Love' interactive romantic comedy coming to Netflix
Movies // 2 days ago
'Choose Love' interactive romantic comedy coming to Netflix
March 31 (UPI) -- "Austin & Ally" actress Laura Marano will star in "Choose Love," an interactive romantic comedy film in the works at Netflix.
New 'Spy Kids' movie in the works at Netflix
Movies // 2 days ago
New 'Spy Kids' movie in the works at Netflix
March 31 (UPI) -- Netflix announced that "Spy Kids" creator Robert Rodriguez has signed on to write, direct and produce a new installment in the action franchise that began in 2001.
'Minions: The Rise of Gru' trailer: Young Gru wants to be a 'super villain'
Movies // 2 days ago
'Minions: The Rise of Gru' trailer: Young Gru wants to be a 'super villain'
March 30 (UPI) -- "Minions: The Rise of Gru," a "Despicable Me" spinoff film that gives an origin story for Gru (Steve Carell), opens in theaters in July.
'The Sea Beast' teaser introduces animated adventure film
Movies // 3 days ago
'The Sea Beast' teaser introduces animated adventure film
March 30 (UPI) -- "The Sea Beast," a new film from "Moana" co-director Chris Williams and starring Karl Urban, is coming to Netflix in July.
'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer: Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit
Movies // 4 days ago
'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer: Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit
March 29 (UPI) -- "Top Gun: Maverick," a "Top Gun" sequel starring Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, will open in theaters in May.
'Dynasty' legend says new doc shows 'off-camera Joan Collins'
Movies // 4 days ago
'Dynasty' legend says new doc shows 'off-camera Joan Collins'
NEW YORK, March 29 (UPI) -- The subject of the new documentary, "This is Joan Collins," says that opening up to filmmakers Clare Beavan and Karen Steyn about her remarkable life and career was something of a leap of faith.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Will Smith resigns from Academy after Chris Rock slap: 'I am heartbroken'
Will Smith resigns from Academy after Chris Rock slap: 'I am heartbroken'
'The Real Housewives of Dubai' teaser introduces cast
'The Real Housewives of Dubai' teaser introduces cast
Oscars producer says Chris Rock didn't want Will Smith arrested for slap
Oscars producer says Chris Rock didn't want Will Smith arrested for slap
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Bridgerton' S2, 'Gilded Age'
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Bridgerton' S2, 'Gilded Age'
CBS renews three 'NCIS' shows
CBS renews three 'NCIS' shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement