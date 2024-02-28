1 of 3 | Auli'i Cravalho will reprise the voice of Moana in the upcoming animated sequel at Disney. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Auli'i Cravalho will return for Moana 2. The 23-year-old actress will reprise the voice of Moana in the upcoming animated sequel at Disney, Deadline reported Tuesday.

Cravalho confirmed the news by sharing a video of herself outside the Roy E. Disney Animation Building, writing, "The feeling when you're officially returning to Motunui."

"We're sailing WAY beyond the reef this November... #Moana2," she captioned the post.

The original Moana opened in theaters in 2016 and features the voices of Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jermaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger and Alan Tudyk.

The film follows Moana (Cravalho), the daughter of a Polynesian chief, as she seeks out the demigod Maui (Johnson) to help save her island's reef.

Disney announced this month that Moana 2 will open in theaters Nov. 27.

The studio is also developing a live-action version of Moana starring Johnson but featuring a new actress in the title role, as Cravalho clarified in May 2023.