Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 28, 2024 / 9:11 AM

Adele pauses Las Vegas residency due to health issues

By Annie Martin
Adele postponed dates of her "Weekends with Adele" residency show in Las Vegas due to illness. File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | Adele postponed dates of her "Weekends with Adele" residency show in Las Vegas due to illness. File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Adele is pausing her Las Vegas residency show to focus on her health.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old singer-songwriter postponed dates of her Weekends with Adele residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace due to illness.

Advertisement

"Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice. And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly," Adele said on social media.

Adele will reschedule the March dates of her show, which were to take place March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

"We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap," she told fans.

Advertisement

Adele first launched her Weekends with Adele residency show in 2022.

She announced new dates in March 2023 and a final run of dates for 2024 in October.

"This residency, these shows have changed my life," the star said at the time. "I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I'll never forget."

Adele released her fourth studio album, 30, in 2021.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Le Sserafim releases 'Easy' choreography music video
Music // 20 hours ago
Le Sserafim releases 'Easy' choreography music video
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafilm showcased the "Easy" choreography in a new music video for the song.
Willie Nelson recruits Bob Dylan for 'Outlaw Music Festival' tour
Music // 22 hours ago
Willie Nelson recruits Bob Dylan for 'Outlaw Music Festival' tour
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson will perform with Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp and other artists on his "Outlaw Music Festival Tour."
PJ Harvey to embark on first North American tour in 7 years
Music // 1 day ago
PJ Harvey to embark on first North American tour in 7 years
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- PJ Harvey announced a new North American tour and released a music video for the song "Seem an I" starring Ruth Wilson.
J-Hope shares 'Hope on the Street Vol. 1' highlight medley
Music // 1 day ago
J-Hope shares 'Hope on the Street Vol. 1' highlight medley
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member J-Hope released a preview of his special album "Hope on the Street Vol. 1."
The National, The War on Drugs announce 'Zen Diagram' tour
Music // 1 day ago
The National, The War on Drugs announce 'Zen Diagram' tour
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The National and The War on Drugs will perform across North America on the "Zen Diagram" tour.
Kanye West's 'Vultures 1' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Kanye West's 'Vultures 1' tops U.S. album chart
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- "Vultures 1" -- rapper Kanye West's collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign -- is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Twice releases 'With You-th' EP, 'One Spark' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Twice releases 'With You-th' EP, 'One Spark' music video
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice released the EP "With You-th" and a music video for the song "One Spark."
Justin Timberlake releases 'Drown' single, adds tour dates
Music // 4 days ago
Justin Timberlake releases 'Drown' single, adds tour dates
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake released the single "Drown" and added new dates to his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour.
Dolly Parton congratulates Beyonce on No. 1 country music single
Music // 4 days ago
Dolly Parton congratulates Beyonce on No. 1 country music single
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton showed her support for Beyoncé after "Texas Hold 'Em" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart.
Linkin Park to release 'Papercuts' greatest hits album
Music // 4 days ago
Linkin Park to release 'Papercuts' greatest hits album
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Linkin Park announced the album "Papercuts," a career-spanning collection of singles from 2000 to 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Larroquette: 'Night Court' revival as sentimental as original
John Larroquette: 'Night Court' revival as sentimental as original
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
'The Challenge: All Stars': Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett among Season 4 cast
'The Challenge: All Stars': Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett among Season 4 cast
Brielle Biermann engaged to Billy Seidl: 'Forever with you'
Brielle Biermann engaged to Billy Seidl: 'Forever with you'
Zendaya wears cutout dress at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere
Zendaya wears cutout dress at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement