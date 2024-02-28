Adele pauses Las Vegas residency due to health issues

1 of 3 | Adele postponed dates of her "Weekends with Adele" residency show in Las Vegas due to illness. File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Adele is pausing her Las Vegas residency show to focus on her health. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old singer-songwriter postponed dates of her Weekends with Adele residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace due to illness. Advertisement

"Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice. And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly," Adele said on social media.

Adele will reschedule the March dates of her show, which were to take place March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

"We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap," she told fans.

I love you, I'll miss you like mad and I'm sorry for the inconvenience x pic.twitter.com/zO3k2ggMKR— Adele (@Adele) February 28, 2024

Adele first launched her Weekends with Adele residency show in 2022.

She announced new dates in March 2023 and a final run of dates for 2024 in October.

"This residency, these shows have changed my life," the star said at the time. "I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I'll never forget."

Adele released her fourth studio album, 30, in 2021.