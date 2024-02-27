Trending
Feb. 27, 2024 / 1:21 PM

Amazon orders Benito Skinner series with music by Charli XCX

By Annie Martin
"Overcompensating," a new comedy from Benito Skinner, aka Benny Drama, is coming to Prime Video. Photo by Erik Tanner/Prime Video
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Amazon has ordered a new series from actor and comedian Benito Skinner.

Prime Video said in a press release Tuesday that Skinner will write and star in the upcoming comedy Overcompensating.

Overcompensating is co-produced by A24 and Amazon MGM Studios. Skinner will executive produce with Jonah Hill, Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin of Strong Baby.

Charli XCX will produce original music for the show.

Overcompensating follows the wild, chaotic journey of Benny (Skinner), "a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen, a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs."

"With guidance from Benny's older sister and her campus-legend boyfriend, Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka, and fake IDS. Deeply funny and personal, the show explore the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are," an official description reads.

"I am so honored and excited to be partnering with Prime Video, A24, and Strong Baby to bring you Overcompensating," Skinner said in a statement. "I wrote this pilot four years ago in an attempt to make people laugh, feel a little less alone, and maybe to work through some residual college trauma. Since then, the project has found the perfect partners and we are all so excited for people to see this show we love so much."

Skinner performs under the name Benny Drama and is known for his celebrity impressions. He will also star in the upcoming film First Time Female Director, written and directed by Chelsea Peretti.

