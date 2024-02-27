Kate Winslet all smiles at 'The Regime' premiere

1 of 4 | Kate Winslet attends the New York premiere of "The Regime" on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Kate Winslet was all smiles on the red carpet Monday. The 48-year-old actress attended the New York premiere of her HBO series The Regime. Advertisement

Winslet wore a white blazer over a sheer black top and black pants. She was joined by Guillaume Gallienne, Andrew Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and other co-stars at the premiere.

The Regime is a political satire series created by Will Tracy and executive produced by Tracy, Winslet, Stephen Frears, Frank Rich and Tracey Seaward.

Winslet plays the Chancellor, an authoritarian leader who struggles to maintain control of her crumbling European regime.

HBO released a trailer for the show this month that shows the Chancellor (Winslet) develop an "infatuation" with Corporal Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts), a soldier known as the "butcher."

Hugh Grant also stars.

The Regime premieres Sunday on HBO and Max.

Winslet previously starred in the HBO series Mildred Pierce and Mare of Easttown.