Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 27, 2024 / 9:33 AM

Kate Winslet all smiles at 'The Regime' premiere

By Annie Martin
Kate Winslet attends the New York premiere of "The Regime" on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Kate Winslet attends the New York premiere of "The Regime" on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Kate Winslet was all smiles on the red carpet Monday.

The 48-year-old actress attended the New York premiere of her HBO series The Regime.

Advertisement

Winslet wore a white blazer over a sheer black top and black pants. She was joined by Guillaume Gallienne, Andrew Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and other co-stars at the premiere.

The Regime is a political satire series created by Will Tracy and executive produced by Tracy, Winslet, Stephen Frears, Frank Rich and Tracey Seaward.

Winslet plays the Chancellor, an authoritarian leader who struggles to maintain control of her crumbling European regime.

HBO released a trailer for the show this month that shows the Chancellor (Winslet) develop an "infatuation" with Corporal Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts), a soldier known as the "butcher."

Hugh Grant also stars.

The Regime premieres Sunday on HBO and Max.

Winslet previously starred in the HBO series Mildred Pierce and Mare of Easttown.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jimmy Fallon announces his 'Tonight Show' 10th anniversary special
TV // 2 minutes ago
Jimmy Fallon announces his 'Tonight Show' 10th anniversary special
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon will celebrate 10 years on "The Tonight Show" during a TV special in May.
John Larroquette: 'Night Court' revival as sentimental as original
TV // 4 hours ago
John Larroquette: 'Night Court' revival as sentimental as original
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- John Larroquette told reporters he believes the new "Night Court," airing Tuesdays on NBC, captures the sentimentality of the original series that ran from 1984-1992.
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
TV // 4 hours ago
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
NEW YORK, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- "Monarch" actress Anna Sawai and "Peaky Blinders" alum Cosmo Jarvis told UPI they found inspiration in their own real-life parents for the characters they play in the new Japanese historical drama, "Shogun."
President Joe Biden to appear on tonight's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
TV // 16 hours ago
President Joe Biden to appear on tonight's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- NBC announced Monday that President Biden made a surprise appearance on Monday's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary.
Netflix orders Shane Gillis series 'Tires,' more standup
TV // 18 hours ago
Netflix orders Shane Gillis series 'Tires,' more standup
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Monday it has ordered the comedy "Tires" from Shane Gillis, along with another standup special.
'Outlander' prequel casts young Murtagh, Ned, MacKenzie brothers
TV // 21 hours ago
'Outlander' prequel casts young Murtagh, Ned, MacKenzie brothers
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Rory Alexander, Sam Retford, Séamus McLean Ross and Conor MacNeill have joined the Starz series "Outlander: Blood of My Blood."
What to binge: 5 shows, films like 'The Bear'
TV // 21 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows, films like 'The Bear'
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- With the release of FX's runaway hit "The Bear" third season due later this year, viewers are hungry for their next helping of the high-intensity show. Here are five similar food shows to tide fans over.
'Interview with the Vampire': Louis can't remember Paris in Season 2 teaser
TV // 22 hours ago
'Interview with the Vampire': Louis can't remember Paris in Season 2 teaser
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- "Interview with the Vampire," a gothic horror series based on the Anne Rice novel, will return for a second season on AMC.
'Dora' trailer introduces Paramount+ reboot
TV // 23 hours ago
'Dora' trailer introduces Paramount+ reboot
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- "Dora," a CG-animated series in the "Dora the Explorer" franchise, is coming to Paramount+ in April.
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' coming to Disney+ in April
TV // 23 hours ago
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' coming to Disney+ in April
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- New episodes of "Bluey" and the special "The Sign" will premiere on Disney+ in April.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zendaya wears cutout dress at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere
Zendaya wears cutout dress at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere
'Port Charles,' '90210' actor David Gail died of complications from drug intoxication
'Port Charles,' '90210' actor David Gail died of complications from drug intoxication
Comedian Shane Gillis jokes about 'SNL' firing while guest hosting show
Comedian Shane Gillis jokes about 'SNL' firing while guest hosting show
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence franchise film 'Bad Boys 4' to open 1 week earlier
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence franchise film 'Bad Boys 4' to open 1 week earlier
President Joe Biden to appear on tonight's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
President Joe Biden to appear on tonight's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement