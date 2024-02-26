Trending
Feb. 26, 2024 / 9:09 AM

Zendaya wears cutout dress at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere

By Annie Martin
Zendaya attends the New York premiere of "Dune: Part Two" on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 7 | Zendaya attends the New York premiere of "Dune: Part Two" on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Zendaya dazzled in a cutout dress on the red carpet Sunday.

The 27-year-old singer and actress attended the New York premiere of her film Dune: Part Two.

Zendaya wore a white, long-sleeve dress from French designer Stéphane Rolland featuring a large symmetrical cutout down the front and gold 3D details at the hem.

She previously wore a vintage Mugler armor-inspired catsuit at the film's London premiere.

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and other Dune: Part Two cast members also attended Sunday's premiere.

Seydoux also sported white and gold, wearing a white gown featuring a botanical print made up of gold sequins.

Dune: Part Two is a sequel to the 2021 film Dune. The films are based on the epic sci-fi novel by Frank Hebert.

Zendaya and Chalamet star as Chani, a Fremen warrior, and Paul Atreides, a young noble from House Atreides, as they war against House Harkonnen for the desert planet of Arrakis.

Dune: Part Two opens in theaters Friday. The film is directed by Denis Villeneuve.

