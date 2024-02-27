Iliza Shlesinger gives birth to second child: 'He's here'

1 of 3 | Iliza Shlesinger welcomed her second child, son Ethan Lyons, with her husband, Noah Galuten. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Iliza Shlesinger is a mom of two. The 40-year-old actress and comedian welcomed her second child, son Ethan Lyons, with her husband, Noah Galuten, on Friday. Advertisement

Shlesinger shared the news Monday on social media.

"He's here and we are so excited. Introducing our son Ethan Lyons Galuten, who entered the world on Friday night at 2/23! He's so strong just like his name," she wrote. "And he smells like syrup. He's my little pancake man!"

Shlesinger shared the meaning behind Ethan's name in an interview with People.

"I picked Ethan partly because it means 'strong' in Hebrew and also because Ethans are usually pretty good-looking," she said.

Shlesinger and Galuten married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Sierra Mae, in 2022.

The couple announced in September 2023 that they were expecting their second child, a son.

Shlesinger came to fame after winning Last Comic Standing Season 6 in 2008. She has since released five Netflix comedy specials, including War Paint and Elder Millennial.