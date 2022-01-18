Iliza Shlesinger gives birth to baby girl

1/3

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Iliza Shlesinger is a new mom. The 38-year-old comedian recently welcomed her first child, daughter Sierra Mae, with her husband, Noah Galuten. Advertisement

People reported the news Tuesday after Shlesinger gave birth Thursday in Los Angeles.

"We live in Hollywood and she is the first person I've been excited to meet," Shlesinger said. "Mother and baby are doing beautifully. Dad's back hurts, unrelated to pregnancy."

Shlesinger said she chose Sierra's name because she "wanted a unique name evocative of nature."

"My husband wanted an easy name -- our compromise was a unique name with an uncomplicated spelling," she said.

Shlesinger confirmed the birth Tuesday on Instagram Stories.

The comedian married Galuten in May 2018 and announced at one of her shows in August that she was expecting her first child.

"Oh my god, I can't believe this is happening! Recently, I had to move a lot of tickets because of a scheduling conflict," she told the audience. "I just want to say it's because we're working on a very big project. And you'll be able to see it in January!"

Shlesinger came to fame after winning Last Comic Standing Season 6 in 2008. She has since released five Netflix standup comedy specials: War Paint, Freezing Hot, Confirmed Kills, Elder Millennial and Unveiled.