Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 27, 2024 / 10:42 AM

Brielle Biermann engaged to Billy Seidl: 'Forever with you'

By Annie Martin

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Brielle Biermann is engaged to be married.

The 27-year-old television personality announced her engagement to minor league baseball player Billy Seidl on Monday.

Advertisement

Biermann is the eldest daughter of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann. She starred with her family on the Bravo reality series Don't Be Tardy.

Biermann shared photos on Instagram from Seidl's proposal in Scottsdale, Ariz.

"forever with you," she captioned the post.

Biermann's sister Ariana Biermann and Real Housewives stars Larsa Pippen and Gretchen Rossi were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

Advertisement

"congratulations to my favorite people <3," Ariana wrote. "I love y'all so much!!!"

"Ahhh congrats love," Rossi said.

Biermann and Seidl, a pitcher for the the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, the Chicago White Sox minor league team, made their relationship Instagram official in April 2023.

In addition to Brielle and Ariana, Zolciak-Biermann has four children, sons Kroy and Kash and twins Kaia and Kane, with her husband, former football player Kroy Biermann.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sara Ramirez won't return as Che in 'And Just Like That' Season 3
TV // 42 minutes ago
Sara Ramirez won't return as Che in 'And Just Like That' Season 3
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Sara Ramírez has exited the "Sex and the City" sequel "And Just Like That" after two seasons as Che Diaz.
Jimmy Fallon announces his 'Tonight Show' 10th anniversary special
TV // 1 hour ago
Jimmy Fallon announces his 'Tonight Show' 10th anniversary special
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon will celebrate 10 years on "The Tonight Show" during a TV special in May.
Kate Winslet all smiles at 'The Regime' premiere
TV // 1 hour ago
Kate Winslet all smiles at 'The Regime' premiere
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Kate Winslet attended the New York premiere of her HBO series "The Regime."
John Larroquette: 'Night Court' revival as sentimental as original
TV // 5 hours ago
John Larroquette: 'Night Court' revival as sentimental as original
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- John Larroquette told reporters he believes the new "Night Court," airing Tuesdays on NBC, captures the sentimentality of the original series that ran from 1984-1992.
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
TV // 6 hours ago
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
NEW YORK, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- "Monarch" actress Anna Sawai and "Peaky Blinders" alum Cosmo Jarvis told UPI they found inspiration in their own real-life parents for the characters they play in the new Japanese historical drama, "Shogun."
Famous birthdays for Feb. 27: Chelsea Clinton, Timothy Spall
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 27: Chelsea Clinton, Timothy Spall
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Activist/author Chelsea Clinton turns 44 and actor Timothy Spall turns 67, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 27.
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence franchise film 'Bad Boys 4' to open 1 week earlier
Movies // 14 hours ago
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence franchise film 'Bad Boys 4' to open 1 week earlier
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures announced Monday the fourth "Bad Boys" film will open June 7 instead of June 14.
President Joe Biden to appear on tonight's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
TV // 17 hours ago
President Joe Biden to appear on tonight's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- NBC announced Monday that President Biden made a surprise appearance on Monday's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary.
Netflix orders Shane Gillis series 'Tires,' more standup
TV // 19 hours ago
Netflix orders Shane Gillis series 'Tires,' more standup
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Monday it has ordered the comedy "Tires" from Shane Gillis, along with another standup special.
PJ Harvey to embark on first North American tour in 7 years
Music // 21 hours ago
PJ Harvey to embark on first North American tour in 7 years
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- PJ Harvey announced a new North American tour and released a music video for the song "Seem an I" starring Ruth Wilson.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zendaya wears cutout dress at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere
Zendaya wears cutout dress at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere
'Port Charles,' '90210' actor David Gail died of complications from drug intoxication
'Port Charles,' '90210' actor David Gail died of complications from drug intoxication
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence franchise film 'Bad Boys 4' to open 1 week earlier
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence franchise film 'Bad Boys 4' to open 1 week earlier
President Joe Biden to appear on tonight's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
President Joe Biden to appear on tonight's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
Chris Gauthier, 'Once Upon a Time' and 'Eureka' actor, dies at 48
Chris Gauthier, 'Once Upon a Time' and 'Eureka' actor, dies at 48
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement