Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Brielle Biermann is engaged to be married.

The 27-year-old television personality announced her engagement to minor league baseball player Billy Seidl on Monday.

Biermann is the eldest daughter of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann. She starred with her family on the Bravo reality series Don't Be Tardy.

Biermann shared photos on Instagram from Seidl's proposal in Scottsdale, Ariz.

"forever with you," she captioned the post.

Biermann's sister Ariana Biermann and Real Housewives stars Larsa Pippen and Gretchen Rossi were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"congratulations to my favorite people <3," Ariana wrote. "I love y'all so much!!!"

"Ahhh congrats love," Rossi said.

Biermann and Seidl, a pitcher for the the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, the Chicago White Sox minor league team, made their relationship Instagram official in April 2023.

In addition to Brielle and Ariana, Zolciak-Biermann has four children, sons Kroy and Kash and twins Kaia and Kane, with her husband, former football player Kroy Biermann.