Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Kyle Richards says she has "no idea" who leaked news of her split from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star speculated about who planted the story during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Advertisement

Richards and Umansky confirmed their separation in October 2023 after 27 years of marriage. The news came after months of rumors the couple had split.

On WWHL, viewers were polled for their thoughts on who leaked the story, with 30 percent voting for Richards herself, 2 percent for Umansky and 68 percent for someone else.

"I really don't know. I mean, Mo had some ideas and he was really upset about it -- I was too. I have no idea," Richards said.

"I mean, someone hears something, they tell a friend who tells a friend. It's like that," she added.

Wednesday's RHOBH Season 13 finale showed Richards and Umansky announce their separation, surprising their four daughters and their cast mates.

Richards addressed the split in a confessional shot during the episode, saying that "There were things that happened that made me lose my trust that I wasn't able to recover from."

The three-part Season 13 reunion will kick off next Wednesday on Bravo.