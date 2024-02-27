1 of 3 | Jimmy Fallon will celebrate 10 years on "The Tonight Show" during a TV special in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"This past week was officially our 10-year anniversary of the Tonight Show. We're so grateful that we get to do this job, and I want to thank everyone on our staff and crew -- and of course all of you for tuning in every single night for the past ten years," Fallon said during Monday's episode.

"To celebrate, NBC is going to air a two-hour primetime 'Best of 'Tonight Show' special on May 14th," he added.

The special will revisit the viral hits, favorite sketches, musical performances and interviews that have defined Fallon's time on The Tonight Show.

"To be able to sit in the same chair as the iconic hosts before me, it's been my absolute honor to be a part of The Tonight Show for the last 10 years," Fallon said in a press release. "I want to thank all the viewers who have laughed with me, inspired me, and come along for what has been the most joyful journey of my life. I still pinch myself every day and am so appreciative of the opportunity to stand alongside the giants of our business who have made their mark on this great television institution."

The special will air May 14 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

Fallon succeeded Jay Leno as the host of The Tonight Show in 2014 and renewed his contract through 2026 in 2021. The show has ranked No. 1 in the key 18-49 demo every season Fallon has hosted.