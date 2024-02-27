Sara Ramirez won't return as Che in 'And Just Like That' Season 3

Sara Ramírez has exited the "Sex and the City" sequel "And Just Like That" after two seasons as Che Diaz. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Sara Ramírez won't return as Che Diaz in And Just Like That Season 3. Deadline reported Monday that Ramírez has exited the Max series after two seasons. Advertisement

And Just Like That is a sequel to the HBO series Sex and the City and stars original cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Ramírez debuted as Che, a nonbinary standup comedian who became a love interest of Miranda (Nixon), in Season 1.

Season 2 saw Miranda support Che as the comedian filmed a pilot in Los Angeles. The pair's relationship deteriorated throughout the season and they ultimately split up.

In real life, Ramírez has been a vocal advocate for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, leading some to speculate the star was fired from And Just Like That because of their pro-Palestine views.

In a post in January, Ramírez called the entertainment industry "so duplicitous," adding, "It's wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played."

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Ramírez's exit from And Just Like That but said there's potential for them to appear as Che in an episode.

Advertisement

Entertainment Weekly also said Ramírez has left the show.

And Just Like That was renewed for Season 3 in August 2023 ahead of its Season 2 finale.