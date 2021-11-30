Trending
Nov. 30, 2021

Adele to launch Las Vegas residency show in January

By Annie Martin
1/5
Adele to launch Las Vegas residency show in January
Adele shared plans for "Weekends with Adele," a residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Adele is getting her own Las Vegas residency.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter shared plans Tuesday for Weekends with Adele, a residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Adele will launch the show Jan. 21, 2022, and perform two shows each weekend through April 16. Presale tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration, which begins Tuesday.

"See you at Caesars in :," she wrote on Instagram.

News of the show follows the release of 30, Adele's fourth studio album and her first new album in six years. The album features the singles "Easy on Me" and "Oh My God."

In addition to her residency, Adele will perform two shows at Hyde Park in London in July. She recently filmed the CBS special One Night Only, which aired this month.

Here's the full list of dates for Weekends with Adele:

Jan. 21, 2022-Jan. 22

Jan. 28-29

Feb. 4-5

Feb. 11-12

Feb. 25-26

March 4-5

March 11-12

March 18-19

March 25-26

April 1-2

April 8-9

April 15-16

