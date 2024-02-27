Trending
'The Challenge: All Stars': Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett among Season 4 cast

By Annie Martin
Paramount+ unveiled the "The Challenge: All Stars" Season 4 cast, trailer and premiere date. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is sharing new details about The Challenge: All Stars Season 4.

The streaming service unveiled the cast in a press release Tuesday, along with a trailer and premiere date.

The Challenge: All Stars is a reality competition series featuring "old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers and ex-lovers" from previous seasons of The Challenge.

The season will follow the 25 contestants as they compete for $300,000 in Cape Town, South Africa.

"In this game, anyone can win, relationships can matter, and only one All Star will claim the title champion," an official descripton reads.

Season 4 will feature:

Ace Amerson

Adam Larson

Averey Tressler

Ayanna Mackins

Brad Fiorenza

Brandon Nelson

Cara Maria Sorbello

Derek Chavez

Flora Alekseyeun

Janelle Casanave

Jasmine Reynaud

Jay Mitchell

Kam Williams

Kefla Hare

Laurel Stucky

Leroy Garrett

Nicole Zanatta

Rachel Robinson

Ryan Kehoe

Steve Meinke

Syrus Yarbrough

Tina Barta

Tony Raines

Tyrie Ballard-Brown

Veronica Portillo

The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 will have a two-episode premiere April 10 on Paramount+, with new episodes to be released Wednesdays.

MTV's Official Challenge Podcast will return alongside the season and premiere April 11, with new episodes to debut Thursdays. The Challenge alums Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal host the show.

