'The Challenge: All Stars': Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett among Season 4 cast

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is sharing new details about The Challenge: All Stars Season 4.
The streaming service unveiled the cast in a press release Tuesday, along with a trailer and premiere date.
The Challenge: All Stars is a reality competition series featuring "old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers and ex-lovers" from previous seasons of The Challenge.
The season will follow the 25 contestants as they compete for $300,000 in Cape Town, South Africa.
"In this game, anyone can win, relationships can matter, and only one All Star will claim the title champion," an official descripton reads.
Season 4 will feature:
Ace Amerson
Adam Larson
Averey Tressler
Ayanna Mackins
Brad Fiorenza
Brandon Nelson
Cara Maria Sorbello
Derek Chavez
Flora Alekseyeun
Janelle Casanave
Jasmine Reynaud
Jay Mitchell
Kam Williams
Kefla Hare
Laurel Stucky
Leroy Garrett
Nicole Zanatta
Rachel Robinson
Ryan Kehoe
Steve Meinke
Syrus Yarbrough
Tina Barta
Tyrie Ballard-Brown
Veronica Portillo
The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 will have a two-episode premiere April 10 on Paramount+, with new episodes to be released Wednesdays.
MTV's Official Challenge Podcast will return alongside the season and premiere April 11, with new episodes to debut Thursdays. The Challenge alums Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal host the show.