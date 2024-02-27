'Pokemon Legends: Z-A' coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has unveiled Pokémon Legends: Z-A, a new video game in the Pokémon franchise.

The company announced the game and the app "Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket" during a new Pokémon Presents presentation Tuesday on Pokémon Day.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will release on the Nintendo Switch family of consoles in 2025.

The game is described as "an ambitious new entry to the Pokémon video game series."

"An exciting new adventure awaits players in Lumiose City, where an urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokémon," an official description reads.

"Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket" is an evolution of the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) franchise that "reimagines the experience of collecting Pokémon TCG cards in an innovative digital format."

The app will allow players "to enjoy the thrill of opening booster packs and collecting cards showcasing special visual effects," as well as introducing "immersive cards," which give players "the experience of leaping into the world of the card's illustration."

Players will be able to open two free booster packs per day and engage in quick battles featuring streamlined rules.

It was previously announced that Pokémon Horizons: The Series, an animated series in the Pokémon franchise featuring two new protagonists, will premiere March 7 on Netflix.

"As fans around the world celebrate the joy of Pokémon today, it is once again our honor to join the festivities and unveil new video game and mobile experiences with Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket," The Pokémon Company International president Kenji Okubo said in a press release. "This Pokémon Day also marks the final countdown to the highly anticipated U.S. premiere of Pokémon Horizons: The Series, launching March 7 on Netflix. With new video games, innovative apps, and the launch of the first new mainline animated adventure in more than 25 years, The Pokémon Company International would like to wish all Trainers around the world a very happy Pokémon Day."

In addition, Netflix announced last week that it is developing new episodes of the stop-motion animated series Pokémon Concierge.