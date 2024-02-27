Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 27, 2024 / 11:44 AM

'Pokemon Legends: Z-A' coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025

By Annie Martin

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has unveiled Pokémon Legends: Z-A, a new video game in the Pokémon franchise.

The company announced the game and the app "Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket" during a new Pokémon Presents presentation Tuesday on Pokémon Day.

Advertisement

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will release on the Nintendo Switch family of consoles in 2025.

The game is described as "an ambitious new entry to the Pokémon video game series."

"An exciting new adventure awaits players in Lumiose City, where an urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokémon," an official description reads.

"Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket" is an evolution of the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) franchise that "reimagines the experience of collecting Pokémon TCG cards in an innovative digital format."

The app will allow players "to enjoy the thrill of opening booster packs and collecting cards showcasing special visual effects," as well as introducing "immersive cards," which give players "the experience of leaping into the world of the card's illustration."

Players will be able to open two free booster packs per day and engage in quick battles featuring streamlined rules.

Advertisement

It was previously announced that Pokémon Horizons: The Series, an animated series in the Pokémon franchise featuring two new protagonists, will premiere March 7 on Netflix.

"As fans around the world celebrate the joy of Pokémon today, it is once again our honor to join the festivities and unveil new video game and mobile experiences with Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket," The Pokémon Company International president Kenji Okubo said in a press release. "This Pokémon Day also marks the final countdown to the highly anticipated U.S. premiere of Pokémon Horizons: The Series, launching March 7 on Netflix. With new video games, innovative apps, and the launch of the first new mainline animated adventure in more than 25 years, The Pokémon Company International would like to wish all Trainers around the world a very happy Pokémon Day."

In addition, Netflix announced last week that it is developing new episodes of the stop-motion animated series Pokémon Concierge.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Challenge: All Stars': Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett among Season 4 cast
TV // 11 minutes ago
'The Challenge: All Stars': Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett among Season 4 cast
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ unveiled the "The Challenge: All Stars" Season 4 cast, trailer and premiere date.
Miranda Kerr gives birth to fourth child: 'Feeling so very blessed'
Entertainment News // 27 minutes ago
Miranda Kerr gives birth to fourth child: 'Feeling so very blessed'
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Miranda Kerr welcomed son Pierre, her fourth child as a mom and her third with her husband, Evan Spiegel.
Willie Nelson recruits Bob Dylan for 'Outlaw Music Festival' tour
Music // 43 minutes ago
Willie Nelson recruits Bob Dylan for 'Outlaw Music Festival' tour
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson will perform with Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp and other artists on his "Outlaw Music Festival Tour."
Iliza Shlesinger gives birth to second child: 'He's here'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Iliza Shlesinger gives birth to second child: 'He's here'
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Comedian Iliza Shlesinger welcomed her second child, son Ethan Lyons, with her husband, Noah Galuten.
Brielle Biermann engaged to Billy Seidl: 'Forever with you'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Brielle Biermann engaged to Billy Seidl: 'Forever with you'
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Brielle Biermann, the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann, announced her engagement to baseball player Billy Seidl.
Sara Ramirez won't return as Che in 'And Just Like That' Season 3
TV // 2 hours ago
Sara Ramirez won't return as Che in 'And Just Like That' Season 3
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Sara Ramírez has exited the "Sex and the City" sequel "And Just Like That" after two seasons as Che Diaz.
Jimmy Fallon announces his 'Tonight Show' 10th anniversary special
TV // 2 hours ago
Jimmy Fallon announces his 'Tonight Show' 10th anniversary special
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon will celebrate 10 years on "The Tonight Show" during a TV special in May.
Kate Winslet all smiles at 'The Regime' premiere
TV // 3 hours ago
Kate Winslet all smiles at 'The Regime' premiere
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Kate Winslet attended the New York premiere of her HBO series "The Regime."
John Larroquette: 'Night Court' revival as sentimental as original
TV // 7 hours ago
John Larroquette: 'Night Court' revival as sentimental as original
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- John Larroquette told reporters he believes the new "Night Court," airing Tuesdays on NBC, captures the sentimentality of the original series that ran from 1984-1992.
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
TV // 7 hours ago
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
NEW YORK, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- "Monarch" actress Anna Sawai and "Peaky Blinders" alum Cosmo Jarvis told UPI they found inspiration in their own real-life parents for the characters they play in the new Japanese historical drama, "Shogun."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zendaya wears cutout dress at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere
Zendaya wears cutout dress at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere
'Port Charles,' '90210' actor David Gail died of complications from drug intoxication
'Port Charles,' '90210' actor David Gail died of complications from drug intoxication
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence franchise film 'Bad Boys 4' to open 1 week earlier
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence franchise film 'Bad Boys 4' to open 1 week earlier
President Joe Biden to appear on tonight's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
President Joe Biden to appear on tonight's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement