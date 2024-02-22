Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Riot Games is introducing its new game 2XKO.

On Thursday, the video game developer and publisher shared an official title and gameplay teaser for the upcoming video game, previously known as Project L.

2XKO is a 2v2 tag-team fighting game featuring characters from the League of Legends universe.

The teaser shows Ahri, Yasuo, Darius, Ekko, Illaoi and other characters facing off in 2v2 matchups.

name's out there, but what happens now? tom's got all the info you need on what 2024 looks like for 2XKO pic.twitter.com/OjMzR4ghJG— 2XKO (Formerly Project L) (@Play2XKO) February 22, 2024

2XKO will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and X, and PC in 2025.

Riot will host playable demos across the world, including at Evo Japan in April, leading up to the game's release. The company also plans to begin at-home playtesting this year.

In addition, Riot will share in-development work, including gameplay, art, music and more, on its social media channels.

2XKO playtests coming soonish. sign up to get your hands on the game here: https://t.co/F0yMdGk1kF pic.twitter.com/PDq5aHajNu— 2XKO (Formerly Project L) (@Play2XKO) February 22, 2024 Advertisement

Riot is known for the games League of Legends, Valorant and Teamfight Tactics. League of Legends inspired the popular Netflix series Arcane, which will return for a second season this year.

Riot announced in January that it is laying off 11 percent of its workforce, eliminating about 530 roles globally.