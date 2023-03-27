Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 27, 2023 / 8:18 AM

Adele announces new dates for Vegas residency

By Tonya Pendleton
1/4
Adele arrives for the 42nd Brit Awards ceremony at The O2 Arena in London in February 2022. The "Easy on Me" singer announced 32 more dates in her Las Vegas residency. File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE
Adele arrives for the 42nd Brit Awards ceremony at The O2 Arena in London in February 2022. The "Easy on Me" singer announced 32 more dates in her Las Vegas residency. File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

March 27 (UPI) -- Adele has extended the dates for her Las Vegas residency. The British singer announced the addition of 34 shows to her Weekend with Adele concerts at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that," Adele told the audience at her sold-out show over the weekend, as first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "So I am coming back for a few weeks in June, and I'm going to film it and release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it."

Advertisement

The dates begin on June 16 and go through to Nov. 4. Verified Fan pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. PST on April 5, but to avoid previous ticket debacles like the ones that plagued Taylor Swift, if there is more demand than tickets they will not be available for a general sale.

In the announcement, Adele said that the next set of shows would be recorded for an upcoming concert film, though no further details were announced.

Advertisement

The shows were mired in initial controversy after a delay in the opening dates, which Adele blamed on COVID-related complications in mounting the production.

During her initial run, at one of the first shows, Adele told the audience, "While I am thanking you, I'd really like to thank Caesars because there has been a lot of (stuff) written about me. Ninety percent of it is absolutely made up. There's been rumors I was going to move hotels, moving theaters, and all this. But never once did they ask questions. They have been amazing."

Adele won her 16th Grammy Award in February with Best Pop Solo Performance for "Easy on Me."

Read More

Kiefer Sutherland: 'Rabbit Hole' turns the tables on a master of deception BTS member Jimin releases solo album, 'Like Crazy' music video Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro confirm engagement in 'Beso' music video

Latest Headlines

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
March 25 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a second week.
Apink share 'Natural' mood film for 'Self' EP
Music // 2 days ago
Apink share 'Natural' mood film for 'Self' EP
March 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Apink released a teaser for their forthcoming mini album, "Self."
BTS member Jimin releases solo album, 'Like Crazy' music video
Music // 2 days ago
BTS member Jimin releases solo album, 'Like Crazy' music video
March 24 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jimin released his debut solo album, "Face," and a music video for the song "Like Crazy."
Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro confirm engagement in 'Beso' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro confirm engagement in 'Beso' music video
March 24 (UPI) -- Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are engaged, as seen in their music video for "Beso," a song from their EP "RR."
Ed Sheeran explores sadness in new video 'Eyes Closed'
Music // 2 days ago
Ed Sheeran explores sadness in new video 'Eyes Closed'
March 24 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran released a video for his new single "Eyes Closed," ahead of his May album release for "Subtract."
Queen + Adam Lambert to revive 'Rhapsody' tour in North America
Music // 2 days ago
Queen + Adam Lambert to revive 'Rhapsody' tour in North America
March 24 (UPI) -- Queen + Adam Lambert announced a new North American leg of their "Rhapsody" tour that launches in October.
Stray Kids to appear March 29 on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 3 days ago
Stray Kids to appear March 29 on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
March 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids will visit "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" amid the North American leg of their "Maniac" world tour.
Summerfest: Eric Church, Dave Matthews Band to headline festival
Music // 3 days ago
Summerfest: Eric Church, Dave Matthews Band to headline festival
March 23 (UPI) -- Eric Church and Elle King, Zac Brown Band, Dave Matthews Band, Imagine Dragons and other artists will perform at Summerfest music festival.
Caroline Polachek performs 'Welcome to My Island' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 3 days ago
Caroline Polachek performs 'Welcome to My Island' on 'Tonight Show'
March 23 (UPI) -- Singer Caroline Polachek performs her new single "Welcome to My Island" on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."
Jimmie Allen, Orville Peck on diversity in country music: Fans are here for it
Music // 3 days ago
Jimmie Allen, Orville Peck on diversity in country music: Fans are here for it
NEW YORK, March 23 (UPI) -- Jimmie Allen, Orville Peck and Mickey Guyton -- singer-songwriters and talent scouts for "My Kind of Country" -- say they think fans of the folksy music genre are ready to welcome some fresh new faces.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Ant-Man' star Jonathan Majors arrested in NYC for domestic dispute
'Ant-Man' star Jonathan Majors arrested in NYC for domestic dispute
'The Way Home' star Evan Williams: Elliot is the bannerman for the Landry women
'The Way Home' star Evan Williams: Elliot is the bannerman for the Landry women
Fashion designer's death in 2022 ruled a homicide
Fashion designer's death in 2022 ruled a homicide
Andrew Lloyd Webber announces death of son Nick at 43
Andrew Lloyd Webber announces death of son Nick at 43
Kiefer Sutherland: 'Rabbit Hole' turns the tables on a master of deception
Kiefer Sutherland: 'Rabbit Hole' turns the tables on a master of deception
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement