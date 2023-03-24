1/5

Rosalía (pictured) and Rauw Alejandro are engaged, as seen in their music video for "Beso," a song from their EP "RR." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are engaged. The Spanish singer and the Puerto Rican singer and rapper, both 30, confirmed their engagement in their music video for "Beso," released Friday. Advertisement

The "Beso" video features moments from Rosalía and Alejandro's relationship, including footage of Rosalía showing off her engagement ring and crying.

"Beso" appears on the couple's EP RR, released Friday. The album also features the songs "Vampiros" and "Promesa."

"For us it's always love first and everything else later, but we skipped that this time so we could finish RR and share it with the world," Rosalía said in a statement. "After more than three years these three songs are here and each one of them belongs to a different stage of love."

Rosalía and Alejandro were first linked in 2021 and walked the red carpet together at the Latin Grammy Awards in November.

Rosalía released her third studio album, Motomami, in March 2022, while Alejandro released his third album, Saturno, in November.