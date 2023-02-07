12.4 million viewers tune in for Grammys gala

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- About 12.4 million viewers watched the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony on CBS and its platforms Sunday.

The network said Monday this represents a 30 percent increase from last year and the largest audience for the Grammys since 2020.

The annual gala recognizes excellence in music across all genres for the previous year.

Comedian Trevor Noah hosted Sunday's edition of the show where Beyonce won her historic 32nd Grammy and Harry Styles took the evening's top prize of Best Album for Harry's House.

