Feb. 7, 2023 / 9:30 AM

12.4 million viewers tune in for Grammys gala

By Karen Butler
Host Trevor Noah attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Host Trevor Noah attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- About 12.4 million viewers watched the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony on CBS and its platforms Sunday.

The network said Monday this represents a 30 percent increase from last year and the largest audience for the Grammys since 2020.

The annual gala recognizes excellence in music across all genres for the previous year.

Comedian Trevor Noah hosted Sunday's edition of the show where Beyonce won her historic 32nd Grammy and Harry Styles took the evening's top prize of Best Album for Harry's House.

Stars walk the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet

Left to right, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik attend the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. Smith and Petras are nominees.

