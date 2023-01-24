Trending
Ticketmaster hearing: Executive says cyberattack caused Taylor Swift ticket fiasco

By Patrick Hilsman
Ticketmaster faced a cyberattack in November, which contributed to long wait times and website outages for tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour, Live Nation CFO Joe Berchtold said in comments released ahead of a Senate hearing Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Ticketmaster was hit by a cyberattack last November, as fans trying to buy tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour faced website outages and increased wait times, Live Nation CFO Joe Berchtold told Congress Tuesday.

Berchtold delivered the remarks in a hearing dubbed "That's the Ticket; Promoting Competition and Protecting Customers In Live Entertainment," aimed at examining a "lack of competition in the ticketing industry."

Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mike Lee. R-Utah, the chairwoman and ranking member of the subcommittee on competition policy, antitrust and consumer rights, called the hearing following the incident that saw Ticketmaster's website fail as pre-sale tickets for Swift's tour went on sale.

"In hindsight there are several things we could have done better," Berchtold said of the ticket meltdown. "While the bots failed to penetrate our systems or acquire any tickets, the attack required us to slow down and even pause our sales, this is what lead to a terrible customer experience."

In a statement announcing the hearing, Klobuchar said the Swift incident made issues in the U.S. ticketing industry "painfully obvious."

"I believe in capitalism and to have a strong capitalist system you have to have competition, you can't have too much consolidation, something that unfortunately for this country, as an ode to Taylor Swift, I will say, we know all to well," Klobuchar said in opening comments at Tuesday's hearing.

Antitrust regulators approved the merger in 2010, but in 2019 the Department of Justice found that the companies were improperly requiring venues to use Ticketmaster to book Live Nation acts.

"Here we are almost 13 years later, faced with a flotilla of allegations and complaints that the merged entity has done exactly what it said would never happen," Lee said in his opening comments.

Berchtold dismissed claims that Ticketmaster was responsible for exorbitant resale prices saying the company did "not set prices," but Klobuchar said the company still held outsized influence over both ticketing and live concert venues.

"Today Live Nation doesn't just dominate the ticketing, it's about 70% of the big concert market, but also they own many of the major venues, and for the venues that they don't own, they tend to lock in on three, five, seven-year, agreement, which means the competitors that are out there aren't even able to compete when it comes to the ticketing," she said.

