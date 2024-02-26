Trending
Feb. 26, 2024 / 10:24 AM

'Bluey' special 'The Sign' coming to Disney+ in April

By Annie Martin
New episodes of "Bluey" and the special "The Sign" will premiere on Disney+ in April. Photo courtesy of Disney+
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Popular children's series Bluey will debut its first special in April.

Disney+ announced in a press release Monday that the extended length special The Sign will premiere April 14.

The Sign will mark Bluey's longest-ever episode at 28 minutes.

Disney+ will also release new episodes of Bluey, beginning with "Ghostbasket," which starts streaming April 7.

The Sign and "Ghostbasket" are written by series creator Joe Brumm, directed by Richard Jeffery, and produced by Ludo Studio.

Bluey, an Australian animated series following the dog Bluey, was the No. 1 series for preschoolers and kids and the No. 2 most-streamed series across all audiences in 2023, according to Nielsen.

The show originally premiered in 2018 and returned with 10 new episodes on Disney+ in January. The episodes will begin airing on Disney Channel and Disney Junior on March 25.

