TV
Feb. 29, 2024 / 9:13 AM

Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly to return for 'NCIS' spinoff

By Annie Martin
Cote de Pablo will reprise Ziva David in an "NCIS" spinoff. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cote de Pablo will reprise Ziva David in an "NCIS" spinoff. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly will return to star in an NCIS spinoff.

The former NCIS stars will reprise their roles as Ziva David and Anthony DiNozzo in a new series at Paramount+, the streaming service announced in a press release Wednesday.

De Pablo played Ziva in Seasons 3-11 of NCIS and appeared in Seasons 16 and 17, while Weatherly portrayed Anthony in Seasons 1-13 and appeared in Season 21.

NCIS previously saw Tony leave the NCIS team after Ziva's supposed death to raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

The spinoff opens in Paris, where Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after," an official synopsis reads.

John McNamara wrote the premiere and will serve as showrunner, along with executive producing with de Pablo, Weatherly, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain and Shelley Meals.

The 10-episode series will begin production later this year.

"We've been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready," de Pablo and Weatherly said. "The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the 'TIVA' movement for years."

