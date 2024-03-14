Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 14, 2024 / 1:13 PM

Dua Lipa, SZA, Seventeen among Glastonbury Festival performers

By Annie Martin
Dua Lipa will headline Glastonbury Festival. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 3 | Dua Lipa will headline Glastonbury Festival. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa, SZA and South Korean boy band Seventeen will take the stage at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival.

This year's festival will take place June 26-30 at Worthy Farm in Somerset, U.K.

Advertisement

Lipa, Coldplay and SZA will headline the event. Lipa will perform June 28, with Coldplay and SZA to take the stage June 29 and 30, respectively.

Twain will play the "legend slot" the afternoon of June 30.

"Everyone always talks about it being the pinnacle of festival slots," Twain told BBC News.

"The only advice everyone gives me is to bring my wellies," she said, jokingly adding that she might "get myself a little pony and ride around the festival."

Other performers include LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Janelle Monáe, Paloma Faith, Disclosure, The National, Camila Cabello, Avril Lavigne, Bloc Party, Justice and James Blake.

Advertisement

Seventeen will become the first K-pop group to perform on the main stage at the festival.

The boy band will also perform at Lollapalooza Berlin in September, making it the first K-pop group to headline the festival.

Seventeen released the EP Seventeenth Heaven and a music video for the song "God of Music" in October 2023. The group consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Meghan Trainor announces 'Timeless' album, tour
Music // 1 hour ago
Meghan Trainor announces 'Timeless' album, tour
March 14 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor announced her "Timeless" album and tour and released a first song, "Been Like This" with T-Pain, on Thursday.
Justin Timberlake reunites 'N Sync at his L.A. concert
Music // 4 hours ago
Justin Timberlake reunites 'N Sync at his L.A. concert
March 14 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake and 'N Sync performed together for the first time since 2013 at Timberlake's Los Angeles concert.
Seventeen to perform at Lollapalooza Berlin
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen to perform at Lollapalooza Berlin
March 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen will take the stage at Lollapalooza Berlin, along with Sam Smith, Burna Boy, Niall Horan and other artists.
Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson among CMT Music Awards nominees
Music // 1 day ago
Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson among CMT Music Awards nominees
March 13 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney and other artists are nominated at the CMT Music Awards.
Suga shares love for performing in 'D-Day' movie trailer
Music // 2 days ago
Suga shares love for performing in 'D-Day' movie trailer
March 12 (UPI) -- "Suga | Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie," a concert film featuring K-pop star and BTS member Suga, will screen in theaters in April.
Justin Timberlake performs 'No Angels' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 2 days ago
Justin Timberlake performs 'No Angels' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
March 12 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake performed "No Angels," a song from his album "Everything I Thought It Was," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Weezer to perform 'Blue Album' in full on new tour
Music // 2 days ago
Weezer to perform 'Blue Album' in full on new tour
March 12 (UPI) -- Weezer will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the "Blue Album" with "The Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour."
Eric Carmen, singer-songwriter known for 'All by Myself,' dies at 74
Music // 2 days ago
Eric Carmen, singer-songwriter known for 'All by Myself,' dies at 74
March 12 (UPI) -- Eric Carmen, a singer-songwriter who performed with the Raspberries and as a solo artist, died at age 74.
Kylie Minogue, Future to headline Splendour in the Grass festival
Music // 2 days ago
Kylie Minogue, Future to headline Splendour in the Grass festival
March 12 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue, Future, Arcade Fire and other artists will perform at Splendour in the Grass festival in July.
V of BTS is hurt in 'FRI(END)S' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
V of BTS is hurt in 'FRI(END)S' music video teaser
March 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member V released a new preview of his "FRI(END)S" music video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Power' prequel 'Origins' in the works at Starz
'Power' prequel 'Origins' in the works at Starz
Justin Timberlake performs 'No Angels' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Justin Timberlake performs 'No Angels' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
'General Hospital' alum Robyn Bernard dead at 64
'General Hospital' alum Robyn Bernard dead at 64
'Arthur the King': Mark Wahlberg says dog taught his character to be a better man
'Arthur the King': Mark Wahlberg says dog taught his character to be a better man
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement