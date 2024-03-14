Dua Lipa, SZA, Seventeen among Glastonbury Festival performers

1 of 3 | Dua Lipa will headline Glastonbury Festival. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa, SZA and South Korean boy band Seventeen will take the stage at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival. This year's festival will take place June 26-30 at Worthy Farm in Somerset, U.K. Advertisement

Lipa, Coldplay and SZA will headline the event. Lipa will perform June 28, with Coldplay and SZA to take the stage June 29 and 30, respectively.

Twain will play the "legend slot" the afternoon of June 30.

"Everyone always talks about it being the pinnacle of festival slots," Twain told BBC News.

"The only advice everyone gives me is to bring my wellies," she said, jokingly adding that she might "get myself a little pony and ride around the festival."

Other performers include LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Janelle Monáe, Paloma Faith, Disclosure, The National, Camila Cabello, Avril Lavigne, Bloc Party, Justice and James Blake.

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2024 line-up poster. Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. Tickets for this year's Festival are sold out, but our prize draw for 20 pairs is raising emergency funds to support people affected by conflict, at... pic.twitter.com/1NhUYmghuE— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 14, 2024

Seventeen will become the first K-pop group to perform on the main stage at the festival.

The boy band will also perform at Lollapalooza Berlin in September, making it the first K-pop group to headline the festival.

Seventeen released the EP Seventeenth Heaven and a music video for the song "God of Music" in October 2023. The group consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.