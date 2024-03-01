1 of 4 | Cardi B released "Like What (Freestyle)," a new song featuring a sample of Missy Elliott. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Cardi B is back with new music. The 31-year-old rapper released the song "Like What (Freestyle)" on Friday. Advertisement

Cardi B also shared a music video for the track directed by her husband, rapper Offset. The video shows Cardi B roaming a mansion featuring circular architecture and walls of windows.

"Like What (Freestyle)" samples the Missy Elliott song "She's a Bitch," which appears on Elliott's 1999 album, Da Real World.

"Like What (Freestyle)" marks Cardi B's first song of 2024. Her most recent single, "Bongos" featuring Megan Thee Stallion, was released in September 2023.

Advertisement

She will appear on "Punteria," a song from Shakira's forthcoming album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

In addition, Cardi B said on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning in September that her second studio album is coming "very soon."

Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, was released in 2018.

Cardi B turns 30: a look back