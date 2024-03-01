Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 1, 2024 / 9:46 AM

Cardi B releases 'Like What (Freestyle),' first song of 2024

By Annie Martin
Cardi B released "Like What (Freestyle)," a new song featuring a sample of Missy Elliott. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Cardi B released "Like What (Freestyle)," a new song featuring a sample of Missy Elliott. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Cardi B is back with new music.

The 31-year-old rapper released the song "Like What (Freestyle)" on Friday.

Advertisement

Cardi B also shared a music video for the track directed by her husband, rapper Offset. The video shows Cardi B roaming a mansion featuring circular architecture and walls of windows.

"Like What (Freestyle)" samples the Missy Elliott song "She's a Bitch," which appears on Elliott's 1999 album, Da Real World.

"Like What (Freestyle)" marks Cardi B's first song of 2024. Her most recent single, "Bongos" featuring Megan Thee Stallion, was released in September 2023.

Advertisement

She will appear on "Punteria," a song from Shakira's forthcoming album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

In addition, Cardi B said on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning in September that her second studio album is coming "very soon."

Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, was released in 2018.

Cardi B turns 30: a look back

Cardi B attends the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 25, 2017. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams team up on 'Doctor (Work It Out)' song
Music // 1 hour ago
Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams team up on 'Doctor (Work It Out)' song
March 1 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released a single and music video for "Doctor (Work It Out)," a new song produced by Pharrell Williams.
Shakira collaborates with Cardi B, Tiesto, more on March album
Music // 20 hours ago
Shakira collaborates with Cardi B, Tiesto, more on March album
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Shakira announced the track list for her new album "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" on Thursday. The album, including many collaborations, is out March 22.
iKon's Bobby shares 'Sir. Robert' live performance film
Music // 22 hours ago
iKon's Bobby shares 'Sir. Robert' live performance film
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop star and iKon member Bobby performs live in a video showcasing songs from his solo album "Sir. Robert."
Kacey Musgraves releases 'Too Good to be True,' announces world tour
Music // 1 day ago
Kacey Musgraves releases 'Too Good to be True,' announces world tour
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Kacey Musgraves released the song "Too Good to Be True" and announced her "Deeper Well" world tour.
J-Hope celebrates dance in 'Hope on the Street' docuseries teaser
Music // 1 day ago
J-Hope celebrates dance in 'Hope on the Street' docuseries teaser
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "Hope on the Street," a new documentary featuring K-pop star and BTS member J-Hope, is coming to Prime Video.
Charli XCX to release 'Brat' album 'this summer'
Music // 1 day ago
Charli XCX to release 'Brat' album 'this summer'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Charli XCX announced the album "Brat" after teasing the release of her single "Von Dutch."
Adele pauses Las Vegas residency due to health issues
Music // 2 days ago
Adele pauses Las Vegas residency due to health issues
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Adele postponed dates of her "Weekends with Adele" residency show in Las Vegas due to illness.
Le Sserafim releases 'Easy' choreography music video
Music // 2 days ago
Le Sserafim releases 'Easy' choreography music video
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafilm showcased the "Easy" choreography in a new music video for the song.
Willie Nelson recruits Bob Dylan for 'Outlaw Music Festival' tour
Music // 2 days ago
Willie Nelson recruits Bob Dylan for 'Outlaw Music Festival' tour
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson will perform with Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp and other artists on his "Outlaw Music Festival Tour."
PJ Harvey to embark on first North American tour in 7 years
Music // 3 days ago
PJ Harvey to embark on first North American tour in 7 years
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- PJ Harvey announced a new North American tour and released a music video for the song "Seem an I" starring Ruth Wilson.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Celebrities mourn death of Richard Lewis: 'Just beloved by everyone'
Celebrities mourn death of Richard Lewis: 'Just beloved by everyone'
Bar power: 10 actors who started liquor brands
Bar power: 10 actors who started liquor brands
Pro wrestler Mike 'Virgil' Jones dies at 61 after suffering strokes, dementia
Pro wrestler Mike 'Virgil' Jones dies at 61 after suffering strokes, dementia
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
'Tron: Ares' reveals first pic of Jared Leto in costume
'Tron: Ares' reveals first pic of Jared Leto in costume
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement