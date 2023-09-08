1 of 5 | "WAP" duo Cardi B (pictured) and Megan Thee Stallion released a single and music video for the new song "Bongos." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have reunited on a new song. The rappers, who previously collaborated on the 2020 hit "WAP," released a single and music video for the song "Bongos" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Bongos" video shows Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion party at a villa and dance on the beach.

Cardi B called the video "intricate" and "beautiful" in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid on his Whoo's House show.

"It's a different theme, and the video is like a whole complete different type of theme," the star said. "We worked so hard. The music video you see? That's hard work. That's thought put into that."

"It makes me feel good that she trusts me," she added of working with Megan Thee Stallion. "I'mma give my all. Not only am I doing this for myself, [but] I want you to trust me. We trust each other."

Cardi B is working on her second studio album but has not set a release date, while Megan Thee Stallion released her second album, Traumazine, in August 2022.

