TV
Feb. 29, 2024 / 10:54 AM

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to star in 'Friends in Low Places' docuseries

By Annie Martin
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will appear in the Prime Video docuseries "Friends in Low Places." Photo courtesy of Prime Video
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Country music couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will star in a new docuseries.

Prime Video announced in a press release Thursday that Brooks and Yearwood will appear in the upcoming show Friends in Low Places.

Friends in Low Places follows Brooks, Yearwood and friends "as they set out to build the ultimate oasis, a honky-tonk in the heart of Nashville."

"Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood embark on their most personal journey yet to build the honky-tonk of their dreams in the heart of Nashville. Paying tribute to his roots, Garth enlists the help of his friends, day-one tour team, and an all-star hospitality group to open the epic, four-story bar on Lower Broadway. This is a labor of love and his thank you to the community of Music City," an official synopsis reads.

In a teaser for the docuseries, Brooks explained how he wanted the bar to capture the feeling and "entertainment" of his live shows.

"This was so much more than I bargained for! With that said, what we have built is far more than just a business," Brooks said in a statement. "This is by far, the craziest ride I have ever been on."

"We started down this road fueled by passion, dedication, and a shared vision," Yearwood added. "I'm really proud of the team that has built the Friends Bar and Honky-Tonk. We are excited to share the culmination of everyone's efforts. It's even bigger than we dreamed!"

Friends in Low Places premieres March 7 on Prime Video.

Garth Brooks turns 60: a look back

Superstar country-western singer Garth Brooks makes an appearance at the Warner Brothers Music Awards held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on October 28, 1999. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo

