Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to star in 'Friends in Low Places' docuseries

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Country music couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will star in a new docuseries. Prime Video announced in a press release Thursday that Brooks and Yearwood will appear in the upcoming show Friends in Low Places. Advertisement

Friends in Low Places follows Brooks, Yearwood and friends "as they set out to build the ultimate oasis, a honky-tonk in the heart of Nashville."

"Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood embark on their most personal journey yet to build the honky-tonk of their dreams in the heart of Nashville. Paying tribute to his roots, Garth enlists the help of his friends, day-one tour team, and an all-star hospitality group to open the epic, four-story bar on Lower Broadway. This is a labor of love and his thank you to the community of Music City," an official synopsis reads.

In a teaser for the docuseries, Brooks explained how he wanted the bar to capture the feeling and "entertainment" of his live shows.

"This was so much more than I bargained for! With that said, what we have built is far more than just a business," Brooks said in a statement. "This is by far, the craziest ride I have ever been on."

"We started down this road fueled by passion, dedication, and a shared vision," Yearwood added. "I'm really proud of the team that has built the Friends Bar and Honky-Tonk. We are excited to share the culmination of everyone's efforts. It's even bigger than we dreamed!"

Friends in Low Places premieres March 7 on Prime Video.

