Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 29, 2024 / 10:02 AM

'Chicken Nugget' trailer teases zany K-drama at Netflix

By Annie Martin
"Chicken Nugget," a South Korean comedy-mystery series starring Ryu Seung-ryong, is coming to Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix
"Chicken Nugget," a South Korean comedy-mystery series starring Ryu Seung-ryong, is coming to Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new South Korean series Chicken Nugget.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the K-drama Wednesday featuring Ryu Seung-ryong.

Advertisement

Chicken Nugget is a comedy-drama following Sun-man (Ryu), a father with "an absurd mission: To rescue his daughter, Min-ah (Kim You-jung), who has turned into a chicken nugget after a mishap with a strange machine."

Ahn Jae-hong also stars as Baek-joong, an intern at Sun-man's company who has a secret crush on Min-ah, with Jung Ho-yeon as a top Korean culinary columnist.

In the trailer, Sun-man and Baek-joong (Ahn) are seen protecting a chicken nugget Min-ah (Kim) as they go to great lengths to turn her back.

Chicken Nugget is directed by Lee Byeong-heon, known for Extreme Job and Be Melodramatic.

The series premieres March 15 on Netflix.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly to return for 'NCIS' spinoff
TV // 1 hour ago
Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly to return for 'NCIS' spinoff
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly will reprise Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo in an "NCIS" spinoff at Paramount+.
'Alex Rider' returning for third, final season on Amazon Freevee
TV // 1 hour ago
'Alex Rider' returning for third, final season on Amazon Freevee
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- The young adult spy thriller, "Alex Rider," is returning for a third and final season on Amazon Freevee April 5.
Sylvester Stallone's crime drama 'Tulsa King' to premiere on CBS this summer
TV // 3 hours ago
Sylvester Stallone's crime drama 'Tulsa King' to premiere on CBS this summer
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone's crime drama "Tulsa King" is to premiere on CBS this summer.
Cyberpunk 'Neuromancer' series coming to Apple TV+
TV // 18 hours ago
Cyberpunk 'Neuromancer' series coming to Apple TV+
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced a series based on William Gibson's "Neuromancer" on Wednesday.
Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks join 'Hacks' Season 3
TV // 20 hours ago
Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks join 'Hacks' Season 3
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Max announced six new guest stars for the upcoming third season of "Hacks," coming this spring.
Guy Ritchie to helm 'Ray Donovan' spinoff
TV // 21 hours ago
Guy Ritchie to helm 'Ray Donovan' spinoff
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Paramount+, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios announced Wednesday that Ronan Bennett has been hired to write and Guy Ritchie to direct "The Donovans," a new series based on "Ray Donovan."
'Parasyte: The Grey' series gets poster, April release date
TV // 23 hours ago
'Parasyte: The Grey' series gets poster, April release date
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "Parasyte: The Grey," a South Korean series based on the Japanese manga, is coming to Netflix.
Amazon orders Benito Skinner series with music by Charli XCX
TV // 1 day ago
Amazon orders Benito Skinner series with music by Charli XCX
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- "Overcompensating," a new comedy from Benito Skinner, aka Benny Drama, is coming to Prime Video.
'The Challenge: All Stars': Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett among Season 4 cast
TV // 1 day ago
'The Challenge: All Stars': Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett among Season 4 cast
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ unveiled the "The Challenge: All Stars" Season 4 cast, trailer and premiere date.
Sara Ramirez won't return as Che in 'And Just Like That' Season 3
TV // 2 days ago
Sara Ramirez won't return as Che in 'And Just Like That' Season 3
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Sara Ramírez has exited the "Sex and the City" sequel "And Just Like That" after two seasons as Che Diaz.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Larroquette: 'Night Court' revival as sentimental as original
John Larroquette: 'Night Court' revival as sentimental as original
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Pro wrestler Mike 'Virgil' Jones dies at 61 after suffering strokes, dementia
Pro wrestler Mike 'Virgil' Jones dies at 61 after suffering strokes, dementia
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion begins Feb. 28
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion begins Feb. 28
Comedian, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star Richard Lewis dies
Comedian, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star Richard Lewis dies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement