"Chicken Nugget," a South Korean comedy-mystery series starring Ryu Seung-ryong, is coming to Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new South Korean series Chicken Nugget. The streaming service shared a trailer for the K-drama Wednesday featuring Ryu Seung-ryong. Advertisement

Chicken Nugget is a comedy-drama following Sun-man (Ryu), a father with "an absurd mission: To rescue his daughter, Min-ah (Kim You-jung), who has turned into a chicken nugget after a mishap with a strange machine."

Ahn Jae-hong also stars as Baek-joong, an intern at Sun-man's company who has a secret crush on Min-ah, with Jung Ho-yeon as a top Korean culinary columnist.

In the trailer, Sun-man and Baek-joong (Ahn) are seen protecting a chicken nugget Min-ah (Kim) as they go to great lengths to turn her back.

Chicken Nugget is directed by Lee Byeong-heon, known for Extreme Job and Be Melodramatic.

The series premieres March 15 on Netflix.