Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 24, 2023 / 11:16 AM

Karol G, Shakira move on from breakup in new song 'TQG'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Karol G (pictured) and Shakira released a single and music video for "TQG." File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI
Karol G (pictured) and Shakira released a single and music video for "TQG." File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Columbian music stars Karol G and Shakira have teamed up on a new song.

Karol G, 32, and Shakira, 46, released a single and music video for the song "TQG" on Friday.

Advertisement

In "TQG," Karol G and Shakira sing about moving on from a breakup. The music video shows the pair take over the air, appearing on a live billboard in Tokyo and on the in-flight screens on a plane.

"TQG" appears on Karol G's album Mañana Será Bonito, also released Friday. The album also features collaborations with Romeo Santos, Quevedo, Justin Quiles and Ángel Dior, and other artists.

Mañana Será Bonito is Karol G's fourth album and her first since KG0516, released in 2021.

Shakira recently released the song "BZRP Music Session #53," which sees her slam an ex and his new girlfriend.

The singer split from her longtime partner, soccer star Gerard Piqué, in June.

Karol G and Shakira both won big at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards on Thursday.

Advertisement

Read More

Marc Anthony, pregnant wife Nadia attend Premio Lo Nuestro awards Sebastian Yatra, Shakira, Karol G. are top winners at Premio Lo Nuestro awards The Weeknd recruits Ariana Grande for 'Die for You (Remix)' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Sebastian Yatra, Shakira, Karol G. are top winners at Premio Lo Nuestro awards
Music // 1 hour ago
Sebastian Yatra, Shakira, Karol G. are top winners at Premio Lo Nuestro awards
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro awards honored the top artists in Latin Music at an awards ceremony in Miami.
Marc Anthony, pregnant wife Nadia attend Premio Lo Nuestro awards
Music // 2 hours ago
Marc Anthony, pregnant wife Nadia attend Premio Lo Nuestro awards
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, attended the Premio Lo Nuestro awards after announcing they are expecting their first child together.
The Weeknd recruits Ariana Grande for 'Die for You (Remix)'
Music // 2 hours ago
The Weeknd recruits Ariana Grande for 'Die for You (Remix)'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released a new version of his 2016 single "Die for You" featuring Ariana Grande.
BTS member Jimin shares track list for 'Face' solo album
Music // 21 hours ago
BTS member Jimin shares track list for 'Face' solo album
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jimin released a track list for his debut solo album, "Face."
BTS member Jimin shares 'Face' release schedule
Music // 1 day ago
BTS member Jimin shares 'Face' release schedule
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jimin will release a track list, concept photos, music video teasers and more for his debut solo album, "Face."
Pink discusses, performs 'When I Get There' on 'Late Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Pink discusses, performs 'When I Get There' on 'Late Show'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Pink performed "When I Get There" and discussed how the song has helped her deal with the death of her father on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Shakira, Karol G to release new song 'TQG'
Music // 2 days ago
Shakira, Karol G to release new song 'TQG'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Shakira and Karol G will release the collaboration "TQG," a new song from Karol G's album "Mañana Será Bonito."
Pentatonix honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Music // 2 days ago
Pentatonix honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A cappella singing group Pentatonix received the 2,748th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Twice announce 'Ready to Be' world tour
Music // 2 days ago
Twice announce 'Ready to Be' world tour
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice will perform across North America as part of their "Ready to Be" world tour.
Guns N' Roses to launch world tour in June
Music // 3 days ago
Guns N' Roses to launch world tour in June
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses will perform across the globe on a new tour in 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Feb. 23: Emily Blunt, Emilia Jones
Famous birthdays for Feb. 23: Emily Blunt, Emilia Jones
Movie review: 'Cocaine Bear' delivers outrageous thrills
Movie review: 'Cocaine Bear' delivers outrageous thrills
Paris Hilton announces newborn son's name, explains meaning
Paris Hilton announces newborn son's name, explains meaning
'Cocaine Bear': The true story that inspired the film
'Cocaine Bear': The true story that inspired the film
Selena Gomez surpasses Kylie Jenner as most-followed woman on Instagram
Selena Gomez surpasses Kylie Jenner as most-followed woman on Instagram
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement