Karol G (pictured) and Shakira released a single and music video for "TQG." File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Columbian music stars Karol G and Shakira have teamed up on a new song. Karol G, 32, and Shakira, 46, released a single and music video for the song "TQG" on Friday. Advertisement

In "TQG," Karol G and Shakira sing about moving on from a breakup. The music video shows the pair take over the air, appearing on a live billboard in Tokyo and on the in-flight screens on a plane.

"TQG" appears on Karol G's album Mañana Será Bonito, also released Friday. The album also features collaborations with Romeo Santos, Quevedo, Justin Quiles and Ángel Dior, and other artists.

Mañana Será Bonito is Karol G's fourth album and her first since KG0516, released in 2021.

Shakira recently released the song "BZRP Music Session #53," which sees her slam an ex and his new girlfriend.

The singer split from her longtime partner, soccer star Gerard Piqué, in June.

Karol G and Shakira both won big at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards on Thursday.

