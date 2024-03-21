Trending
TV
March 21, 2024 / 12:24 PM

'House of the Dragon': Team Green, Team Black clash in 'dueling' Season 2 trailers

By Annie Martin
Emma D'Arcy plays Rhaenyra Targaryen on "House of the Dragon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
March 21 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of House of the Dragon Season 2.

The network shared a June premiere date and "dueling" trailers for the season Thursday teasing the clash between "Team Green" and "Team Black."

House of the Dragon is based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood. The show takes place in the world of Martin's Song of Ice and Fire book series, which was previously adapted as the HBO series Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon takes place about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and centers on House Targaryen.

The series explores the war of succession between "Team Green," led by Queen Alicent Hightower and her son, King Aegon II Targaryen, and "Team Black," led by Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen and her husband, Daemon Targaryen.

The "Green" trailer shows the perspective of Team Green, with Alicent (Olivia Cooke) adamant that her late husband, King Viserys I Targaryen, wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to succeed him.

Meanwhile, Alicent's father, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), vows to "prevail and bring forth peace" at the cost of "violence."

In the "Black" trailer, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is equally insistent that Viserys wanted her on the throne.

As war rages, Rhaenyra's aunt Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) warns, "When the desire to kill and burn takes hold and reason is forgotten, we will not even remember what began the war in the first place."

Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Graham McTavish and Matthew Needham also star.

House of the Dragon premieres June 16. HBO shared posters for Season 2 on Wednesday.

