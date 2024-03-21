'Ark' animated series gets surprise release on Paramount+

"Ark: The Animated Series" is a new show based on the video game "Ark: Survival Evolved" that features Michelle Yeoh and Russell Crowe. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

March 21 (UPI) -- Ark: The Animated Series, a new show based on the video game Ark: Survival Evolved, is now available to stream. The first six episodes of the animated series got a surprise release Thursday on Paramount+.

Ark: The Animated Series is described as "a sweeping saga spanning eons of human history."

"When 21st century paleontologist Helena Walker (Madeleine Madden) finds herself resurrected on a mysterious primeval island populated by prehistoric beasts, she must learn to survive with new allies from throughout time, while trying to uncover the true nature of their strange new world," an official synopsis reads.

The voice cast also includes Michelle Yeoh, Russell Crowe, Gerard Butler, David Tennant, Jeffrey Wright, Elliot Page and Vin Diesel.

Ark: The Animated Series hails from Lost Continent Entertainment and Lex + Otis. The series is executive produced by Jeremy Stieglitz and Jesse Rapczak.

Season 1, Part 2, consisting of seven more episodes, will be released later.

Ark: Survival Evolved is 2015 video game developed by Studio Wildcard. The action-adventure survival game sees players build and defend a base as they tame and fight dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures.