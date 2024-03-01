'The Last of Us' adds Danny Ramirez, 3 others to Season 2

Danny Ramirez will play Manny on "The Last of Us." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- HBO has announced four more cast members for The Last of Us Season 2. The network said Friday that Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle and Spencer Lord have joined the post-apocalyptic drama. Advertisement

The Last of Us is based on the video game series of the same name and is created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

The show follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), two survivors of a mass fungal infection that has caused a zombie-like outbreak.

In Season 2, Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) will play Manny, "a loyal soldier whose sunny outlook belies the pain of old wounds and a fear that he will fail his friends when they need him most."

Barer (Runaways) will portray Mel, "a young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is challenged by the realities of war and tribalism."

Gabrielle (The 100) has been cast as Nora, "a military medic struggling to come to terms with the sins of her past," with Lord (Heartland) as Owen, "a gentle soul trapped in a warrior's body, condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate."

Other new cast members include Isabela Merced as Ellie's love interest Dina, Kaitlyn Dever as skilled soldier Abby and Young Mazino as Jesse.

The Last of Us began production in February and is eyeing a 2025 premiere date.