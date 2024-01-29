Trending
Jan. 29, 2024

Ashley Park 'recovering and resting' in Paris after health scare

By Annie Martin
Ashley Park gave an update after going public about being hospitalized for "critical septic shock." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Ashley Park gave an update after going public about being hospitalized for "critical septic shock." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Ashley Park is "recovering and resting" in Paris in the wake of her health scare.

The Emily in Paris star gave an update Sunday after going public earlier this month about being hospitalized for "critical septic shock."

"I'm deeply moved and thankful for your beautiful messages of support and comfort, your personal stories of sepsis and hospitalization, and truly to every person who has reached out with love... every message has honestly boosted me into a quick and hopeful recovery," Park wrote on Instagram.

The actress "was medically recovered to fly after responding to treatments" and is now recovering in Paris, where Lily Collins and the rest of the Emily in Paris cast and crew has started production on Season 4 of the Netflix series.

"Thank you to @netflix and @emilyinparis for their genuine kindness and gracious patience as I wait to be medically cleared to work..." Park said. "I couldn't be more excited to join them all on set for Season 4."

"I promise im breathing through this all and taking as much care of myself as I can to get back into fighting shape," she said. "in the meantime, thanks for the couch cuddles @lilyjcollins ;)."

Park had shared Jan. 19 how she spent a week in the intensive care unit after "what started as tonsilitis spiraled into critical septic shock" and "infected and affected several" of her organs.

Park fell ill while on vacation with her boyfriend and Emily in Paris co-star Paul Forman, who supported her throughout the ordeal.

"I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told," Park said. "Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all of this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

Park plays Mindy Chen on Emily in Paris.

