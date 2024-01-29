Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 29, 2024 / 9:32 AM

Airlines add Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce-themed flights for Super Bowl

By Annie Martin
United Airlines and American Airlines introduced Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-themed flight numbers ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | United Airlines and American Airlines introduced Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-themed flight numbers ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Airlines are honoring celebrity couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in the lead up to Super Bowl LVIII.

Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl, leading American Airlines and United Airlines to introduce Swift and Kelce-inspired flight numbers to their routes.

United Airlines and American Airlines added new flights to and from Las Vegas that will arrive and depart before and after Super Bowl LVIII, which takes place Feb. 11.

American added flights with the flight number AA 1989, Swift's birth year and the title of her fifth studio album, along with a flight AA 87, a reference to Kelce's jersey number.

"The excitement surrounding this year's sporting events has never been greater," an American Airlines rep told CNN. "You could say that after tonight's games, we are in our football era, and we are thrilled to provide direct flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas. To our customers who are huge sports fans, look what you made us do."

United also introduced a flight UA 1989 and a flight UA 2287, a reference to Swift's song "22" and Kelce's jersey number.

In addition, United added a flight UA 1587, a nod to Chiefs' quarterback and Patrick Mahomes' jersey number alongside Kelce's.

Swift has shown her support for Kelce at several NFL football games this season. It is unknown if she will attend Super Bowl LVIII, as she performs Feb. 10 in Tokyo, while the game is scheduled for Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

A season of Taylor Swift-NFL mania

Taylor Swift reacts to a big play by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on December 31, 2023. Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

